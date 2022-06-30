Asia’s largest eyewear retailer has partnered with a third-party online platform for the first time, strengthening its regional presence by listing a variety of products with the popular online retailer



Dubai, UAE: Lenskart, Asia’s largest optical retailer, has reinforced its commitment in the UAE market today by announcing a vital partnership with the region’s leading online shopping destination Noon.com as part of the eyewear brand’s relentless expansion across the Middle East.

Lenskart only entered the region last year with the opening of its first store at Dubai Festival City Mall, yet has since expanded its retail presence rapidly with stores in BurJuman Mall and Ibn Battuta Mall as well as a first store in Abu Dhabi at Dalma Mall and Bawadi Mall in Al Ain. The brand also intends to have a total of 20 stores open in the UAE by March 2023.

Noon, which launched in December 2017 across KSA and the UAE has since grown exponentially across the region, becomes the first Middle Eastern e-commerce retailer with which Lenskart has partnered. The eyewear company’s decision to distribute products on the local platform comes as it looks to enhance its presence across the e-commerce sector and attract new customers across the region.

“We are very excited to be partnering with one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in the Middle East,” said Sudhir Syal, Lenskart’s Chief Business Officer. “Noon has established itself as a major player in the market and for Lenskart this is a step towards establishing us as a true omnichannel brand accessible to consumers across multiple touchpoints.”

Madhur Acharya, Vice President of e-commerce at Lenskart says, "Having a presence on a platform as strong as Noon will allow us to forge into the regional eyewear business and will be a great way to showcase our technology-backed products. Noon will become the first regional e-commerce platform that Lenskart will be available on emphasizing the brand’s confidence and our commitment to the Middle East market."

The UAE's e-commerce market is forecast to increase 60 per cent to more than US$8 billion by 2025 from 2021, according to a survey by EZDubai and Euromonitor International, which also found that roughly three out of every four Emirates-based respondents shopped online last year.

“The eyewear category both online and on Noon is expanding rapidly. We aim to be an important part of that growth,” added Syal.

Lenskart will bring a selection of its trendy, premium eyewear from its inhouse fashion brands, including John Jacobs and Vincent Chase. Customers will also have access to Lenskart’s innovative BLU Computer Lenses, which shot to prominence during the work-from-home era and are perfect for those in need of blue-light-blocking technology to protect their eyes from the light emitted by screens.

About Noon.com

Noon.com is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Mohamed Alabbar. noon.com is a Saudi company headquartered in Riyadh. It was formed with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. Noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in our region with outstanding value and support. On 12th December 2017, Noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.

About Lenskart:

Founded in 2010, Lenskart is Asia’s largest omnichannel manufacturer and retailer of premium quality and contemporary eyewear. With a unique click and mortar business, Lenskart is revolutionizing the eyewear industry by offering disruptive services like home eye check-up and trials, 3D try-on and automated lens fitting. The company aims to provide every consumer access to high-quality glasses by eliminating middlepersons, using hi-tech robotic technology, and incorporating world-class designs into its products. Lenskart recently forayed into the Middle East market with the opening of its flagship store at Dubai Festival City Mall, and has since expanded its retail presence with stores in BurJuman Mall and Ibn Battuta Mall as well as a first store in Abu Dhabi at Dalma Mall and Bawadi Mall in Al Ain. The brand also intends to have a total of 20 stores open in the UAE by March 2023.