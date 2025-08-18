New Head of Regional Headquarters to lead Operations in support of Vision 2030

New Saudi Arabia leadership team hires to drive Lenovo growth in the Kingdom

Regional Headquarters confirmed in Al Majdoul Tower, one of Riyadh’s most iconic buildings and growing innovation hub

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Lenovo today announced the appointment of its executive leadership team for Saudi Arabia, marking a key milestone in the company’s regional growth strategy and its plans to establish Regional Headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh. Set to be located in the iconic Al Majdoul Tower, the RHQ highlights Lenovo’s long-term commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and advancing the Kingdom’s digital transformation and economic diversification agenda.

This announcement forms part of Lenovo’s strategic collaboration with ALAT, a Public Investment Fund (PIF)-owned company, aimed at accelerating Lenovo’s ongoing transformation and further expanding its global manufacturing footprint. As part of this collaboration, Lenovo and ALAT broke ground in February 2025 on a 200,000 sqm advanced manufacturing facility in the “Riyadh Integrated” area of the city operated by Special Integrated Logistics Zone (SILZ), which is expected to begin producing millions of “Saudi Made” devices by 2026.

In parallel, Lenovo is progressing plans to establish its RHQ in Riyadh. The RHQ will support Lenovo’s broader regional strategy, including investments in a flagship retail space, VIP customer center, R&D, marketing, and strategic partnerships across Saudi Arabia. The headquarters will be in the prestigious Al Majdoul Tower which is already home to a number of PIF entities, government entities, and tech companies.

Strategic Appointments to Drive Regional Growth

Lenovo has appointed Lawrence Yu as Head of Regional Headquarters, whilst Giovanni Di Filippo has been appointed as Vice President & General Manager for Lenovo Saudi Arabia, and Zoran Radumilo has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Lenovo Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Lawrence Yu, who has worked for Lenovo for 15 years, played a pivotal role in the completion of Lenovo’s strategic partnership with ALAT and the planning of the Riyadh manufacturing site. Previously serving as General Manager of Lenovo Retail Solutions globally, Mr. Yu led the division to record-breaking performance, achieving 40% annual revenue growth over five years. Under his leadership, the division also earned the prestigious Edison Award for Commercial Technology, only the second time in Lenovo’s history. Mr. Yu, who holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, has also worked closely with Lenovo’s Chairman and CEO during a transformative period for the company, contributing to major strategic deals and global expansion. In his current role, he oversees Lenovo’s regional headquarters, ALAT partnerships and manufacturing milestones, driving the company’s footprint in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s industrial and digital ambitions.

Mr. Di Filippo assumes responsibility for all business units within Lenovo Saudi Arabia, including the Intelligent Devices Group (IDG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and Solutions & Services Group (SSG). With a proven track record as President of EMEA ISG, where he led market share growth from 6% to 14%, Mr. Di Filippo will spearhead Lenovo’s hypergrowth strategy in the Kingdom, fostering cross-portfolio synergies and advancing the company’s regional sales organization.

Mr. Radumilo brings over 25 years of global enterprise technology leadership to his role as CTO. His expertise spans AI, cloud, and software solutions, with a strong focus on emerging markets. Prior to joining Lenovo, he served as President of Global Emerging Markets and EMEA South & LATAM at industrial AI and software company IFS, contributing to the company’s growth from a USD 1 billion to USD 10 billion valuation. At Lenovo Saudi Arabia, Mr. Radumilo will lead sector-specific go-to-market strategies across key verticals including government entities, energy, telecommunications, smart cities, and financial services.

Establishing a Regional Hub for Innovation and Manufacturing

The leadership appointments coincide with Lenovo’s plans to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh. The RHQ will be located in Al Majdoul Tower in Riyadh. The tower, known for its iconic architecture and advanced infrastructure, reflects Lenovo’s commitment to operational excellence and innovation. Al Majdoul Tower is home to several PIF entities, as well as the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and Humain, placing Lenovo at the center of Saudi Arabia’s innovation and industrial transformation landscape. The headquarters not only enhances Lenovo’s operational capabilities in the Kingdom, but also reinforces its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by fostering innovation, collaboration, and regional leadership from a central, future-ready location.

“The confirmation of Al Majdoul Tower as the future location of Lenovo’s Regional Headquarters, alongside the appointment of our new executive leadership team for Saudi Arabia and RHQ, marks a major milestone in our regional strategy,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Senior Vice President & President, Lenovo EMEA. “Through our strategic partnership with ALAT and investment in advanced manufacturing, we are proud to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by supporting industrial diversification, accelerating digital transformation, and enabling sustainable economic growth. Our initiatives in Saudi Arabia, including the RHQ, flagship retail space, and the Riyadh-based manufacturing facility are projected to contribute up to USD 10 billion to non-oil GDP by 2030, reinforcing our commitment to the Kingdom’s long-term development.”

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

FOR FURTHER MEDIA INFORMATION:

LENOVO

Mazin El Nagib, PR and Communications Manager – Lenovo Middle East and Africa

mnagib@lenovo.com