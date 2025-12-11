Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Lenovo, in partnership with Alat, the Human Resources Development Fund, and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, has launched a new talent development program in Saudi Arabia. The initiative will see 100 Saudi graduates seconded to Lenovo’s Riyadh manufacturing facility as well as other global facilities for advanced on-the-job experience, combining theoretical and practical training in engineering, technology, and manufacturing, with the goal of equipping participants with the skills needed for careers in Saudi Arabia’s evolving industrial landscape. The initiative directly supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals for industrial growth and local talent development.

This focus on enabling Saudi young talent aims to diversify the Saudi economy, increase local employment, and build a sustainable, knowledge-based industrial sector. Lenovo’s commitment to nurturing Saudi talent and expanding local manufacturing capabilities demonstrates its long-term partnership with the Kingdom and its role in shaping a vibrant, innovative, and competitive industrial ecosystem.

Lawrence Yu, Head of MEA Regional Headquarters, Lenovo said: “Saudi Arabia’s vision for industrial transformation is ambitious, and Lenovo is proud to be a partner in this journey. This collaboration shows our commitment to investment in the Kingdom’s most valuable assets, its people. This program will provide Saudi talent world-class skills, foster local innovation, and create meaningful career opportunities for all the participants. Together, we are building the foundation of a thriving manufacturing sector and supporting the goals of Vision 2030 through sustainable growth and local content development.”

The program is funded by the Human Resources Development Fund, with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources providing oversight and strategic direction. Lenovo will deliver training and operational support, while Alat, as Lenovo’s strategic partner, will contribute to program development and provide technical resources.

During their 4-month training block, the graduates will rotate through key roles in Lenovo’s global supply chain, gaining hands-on experience in areas such as production, quality control, and digital operations. Lenovo’s supply chain spans over 30 manufacturing sites in 10 markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America, and was recently ranked 8th in Gartner’s global supply chain ranking, highlighting Lenovo’s leadership in operational excellence. The curriculum is designed to meet international standards and include both classroom instruction and practical assignments at Lenovo’s regional and global facilities.

This initiative is aligned with Lenovo’s ongoing investment in Saudi Arabia, such as the construction of a new manufacturing base in Riyadh, the establishment of MEA Regional Headquarters in Riyadh, and the development of R&D facilities, a flagship retail space and VIP customer centre. The program aims to build a pipeline of skilled Saudi professionals who will contribute to the Kingdom’s industrial growth and support the objectives of Vision 2030.