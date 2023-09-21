New Lenovo ThinkEdge SE455 V3 delivers most powerful edge server on the market, with AMD- EPYC 8004 Series Processors providing breakthrough efficiency for demanding edge AI workloads

Comprehensive edge portfolio brings AI to the data source, helping businesses create and leverage new cutting-edge applications, like generative AI, computer vision and virtual assistants

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) announced new, first-to-market edge AI services and solutions designed to enable mass deployment of remote computing capabilities that will significantly accelerate AI readiness and empower new AI applications for any business. New Lenovo TruScale for Edge and AI brings the proven cost benefits of Lenovo TruScale’s Infrastructure as-a-Service model to the broadest and most comprehensive edge portfolio on the market, enabling customers to leverage a pay-as-you-go model to quickly deploy powerful edge computing and gain AI-powered insights directly at the source of data creation. Lenovo is also expanding its broad portfolio with the new Lenovo ThinkEdge SE455 V3, bringing the most powerful edge server to the market and delivering breakthrough efficiency to support the most intensive remote AI workloads.

Coupled with Lenovo’s AI Innovators program, end-to-end solutions and AI-ready technology, the breakthrough edge offerings simplify the creation and deployment of next generation AI applications to help businesses of any size pioneer transformation with AI-powered insights that can be immediately used to improve outcomes across store aisles, manufacturing floors, hospital rooms, commercial kitchens and service desks all over the world.

“Lenovo is committed to being the most trusted partner and empowering our customers’ intelligent transformation by simplifying AI deployment,” said Kirk Skaugen, President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “With today’s news, Lenovo continues to push the boundaries of what is possible at the edge, making it easier than ever before to deploy critical edge computing that efficiently delivers transformative AI-powered insights for any business, anywhere.”

As the amount of worldwide data grows exponentially, efficient edge computing infrastructure is essential to overcoming AI deployment complexities and helping businesses quickly translate data into actionable insights that streamline operations and improve business outcomes. Across every industry, next-generation infrastructure technologies that deliver data center-like computing to the edge are empowering AI for improved emergency response, public safety, accessibility, tourism and retail experiences.

Lenovo TruScale for Edge and AI helps businesses overcome limited resources and funding, offering immediate access to edge AI deployment and a one-stop connection to Lenovo’s 150+ turnkey AI solutions, using a scalable, infrastructure-as-a-service model to accelerate their intelligent transformation. It delivers end-to-end services from deployment to management and refresh, while customers get a predictable monthly payment model designed to scale dynamically with them. Leveraging single-source services and tools, TruScale makes it easier than ever to afford, deploy, and manage edge infrastructure, significantly reducing the upfront costs of powering AI solutions at the edge, and leveraging Lenovo to deploy and manage the solution without disrupting day-to-day operations. Customers can scale solutions at will and optimize costs with Lenovo metering technology that ensures they only pay for what they use. With the service, Lenovo has become the first one-stop-shop for end-to-end, edge-to-cloud AI solutions.

With more enterprise data being processed outside of the data center, Lenovo is committed to supporting AI workloads everywhere, ensuring purpose-built performance and maximizing computing efficiency that is critical to enabling implementation in remote settings. The Lenovo ThinkEdge SE455 V3 harnesses the cutting-edge EPYC 8004 series processor to deliver unmatched efficient performance at the edge, unlocking data intelligence and enabling next-generation AI applications while lowering power consumption and total cost of ownership in a compact, quiet design that works discreetly in remote settings. As emerging innovations, like large language models (LLMs) require more processing power, the new server delivers best-in-class power, storage and expandability to support even the most intensive AI and workload consolidation capabilities.

Across its solutions, Lenovo also continues to expand collaboration with best-in-class partners to support mass edge AI deployment, delivering tailored, proven and ready-to-deploy AI solutions. New solutions with partners like AMD, Intel, NVIDIA and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. with Qualcomm® Cloud AI 100 AI inference accelerator, are helping to improve end-to-end operations and decision-making with computer vision, audio recognition, prediction, security, and virtual assistants for every industry.

“As Latin America’s biggest tuna fishing fleet, we have reliable insight into fuel and food consumption on our vessels for the first time using advanced Lenovo edge AI computing,” said Sergio Alcaraz Pérez, IT Infrastructure Manager, Pesca Azteca. “Our crews can stock up with the exact supplies needed for every voyage, avoiding shortages and reducing unnecessary expenses while obtaining accurate, real-time information on the amount of fish caught, propelling more efficient, precise and profitable operations.”

In other key industries, like manufacturing, Lenovo offers edge AI solutions that help detect workplace hazards such as accidents, defective machinery and fires while state-of-the-art edge AI computing processes thousands of data points to monitor and engage with public crowds in large hospitality settings, enabling better guest services, security, and business intelligence in real time.

With its comprehensive edge portfolio of advanced hardware, services and solutions, Lenovo is taking AI to the edge, where data lives and helping businesses everywhere turn their data into AI-powered insights that propel transformation. Visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/servers-storage/edge-ai-solutions/ to learn more.