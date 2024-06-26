Lenovo unveils array of hybrid AI solutions to empower even more industries with comprehensive services, business-ready applications and 6th generation Lenovo Neptune liquid-cooling innovations that enable the practical application of AI

Growing ecosystem includes new NVIDIA-powered solutions as part of Lenovo’s continued $US1 billion investment in delivering one-stop enablement that accelerates large scale AI deployment

Smarter AI with Lenovo helps businesses accelerate use cases, deliver faster outcomes and improve efficiency by harnessing AI to unlock the value of their data

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Today, Lenovo unveiled new comprehensive enterprise AI solutions designed to help any company develop and deploy AI with turnkey services, business-ready vertical solutions and energy-efficient innovations designed to accelerate the practical application of AI. To address AI applications of all types, the expansion includes new comprehensive services powered by NVIDIA through the Lenovo AI Center of Excellence, new validated AI Innovator solutions from pocket to cloud and the 6th generation of Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling designed to support the mainstream rollout of AI-ready computing without sacrificing energy efficiency.

Research with IDC and NVIDIA, commissioned by Lenovo, reveals generative AI as the top tech investment priority in 2024 among IT and business decision-makers (ITBDMs) from across the globe1. The new expansion is part of Lenovo’s previously announced US$1 billion investment over three years to accelerate generative AI deployment and paves the way to “Smarter AI for All” with solutions that simplify adoption, deliver faster outcomes and maximize performance and efficiency at any stage of the AI journey.

“Delivering generative AI to every company around the world requires end-to-end infrastructure that is purpose-built to simplify the path to AI innovation and enable real-world applications,” said Scott Tease, vice president and general manager of High-Performance Computing and AI at Lenovo. “With these new offerings, Lenovo is enabling validated, AI-ready use cases for customers across every industry globally.”

Further demonstrating its commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen with a vision to provide smarter technology for all, Lenovo’s newly published 18th annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report outlines Lenovo’s proactive governance of accessible and inclusive AI as it works to become the leading provider and enabler of smarter AI.

Smarter AI Accelerates Real-World Benefits: Moving AI from Concept to Reality

Lenovo’s third annual CIO report reveals that most organizations are struggling with how to deploy AI-powered solutions quickly, effectively, and securely. Offering a comprehensive AI services portfolio aligned with the Gartner® Five Critical AI Adoption Phases as mentioned in the Gartner report2, the Lenovo AI Services Center of Excellence (AI COE) helps customers find the right solutions to put AI to work for their organizations quickly, cost-effectively and at scale, bringing AI from ideation to reality.

To build real-world proofs of concept, Lenovo AI Fast Start delivers live solutions to demonstrate generative AI deployment and showcase business, operational, and technology results. Businesses can accelerate and quickly scale AI using full-stack NVIDIA-based technologies through Lenovo AI Fast Start for NVIDIA AI Enterprise, while new Lenovo AI Fast Start for NVIDIA NIM inference microservices provides developers with easy to use and manage containerized and optimized inference engines for popular NVIDIA AI Foundation models available from NVIDIA and its partner ecosystem. New AI Fast Start for AI Innovators helps companies set up, demo, and build tailored AI use cases by combining any of the 165+ turn-key Lenovo AI Innovators program solutions to quickly and effectively prove out and drive AI value and ROI.

With AI Advisory services coming soon, Lenovo experts will build upon a company’s AI readiness to define the desired business outcomes and build a tailored roadmap to organizational adoption of AI at any scale, from pocket to cloud. With a people-centric focus on AI adoption, services will include training and tools to help customers engage and enable their employees through the AI journey.

To get started, new Lenovo AI Discover helps customers visualize and map out their strategy and resources for AI adoption to rapidly unlock real business value. Lenovo’s experts assess the organization’s AI readiness across security, people, technology, and process—a proven methodology—with recommendations that put customers on a path to AI success.

Smarter AI Delivers Business-Ready Solutions for Faster Outcomes: Entering the Age of AI Everywhere

Across its portfolio of 165+ AI Innovator Solutions, Lenovo is delivering AI-powered outcomes focused on productivity, customers, quality and innovation with tailored solutions that harness data across retail, hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, finance or smart city applications. Customers can quickly find validated, ready-to-go and purpose-built AI solutions specific to their industries and use cases.

Supported by NVIDIA, Lenovo is bringing customers the following scalable, end-to-end solutions with enhanced security to establish or expand their AI and solve challenges from pocket to cloud, all available to fast track and scale immediately with the new Lenovo AI Fast Start services:

Smart Virtual Assistant: Lenovo, in collaboration with NVIDIA and DeepBrain, offers customer service that creates a virtual employee to serve customers with an AI-powered kiosk.

Smart Travel: Lenovo AI enhances the safety of air travel: with an automated anti-bird strike solution. Using Lenovo AI ThinkSystem SR650 servers with NVIDIA GPUs, The Edge Company creates a high-performance appliance that enables airports to protect their airspace.

Smart Manufacturing: Lenovo helps makes zero incidents a priority, having worked with NVIDIA and Graymatics™ to offer video-based analytics. LabVista™ is the multi-industry solution providing deep insights on workplace safety, efficiency and compliance.

Smart Retail: Lenovo AI shapes the self-checkout of tomorrow, leveraging the Everseen Visual AI™ platform to create better customer experiences while reducing loss for retailers.

With key ISVs, Lenovo is also developing AI ecosystems regionally while ensuring responsible solutions are available to empower innovation everywhere. Al Hathboor Bikal.ai and Lenovo just unveiled DialogXR, the UAE region's first locally deployable, AI-powered solution for streamlining business operations, using Large Language Models (LLMs) to automate tasks, enhance customer service, and provide on-demand insights and training for employees. The trained chatbot uses an organization's unique data and leverages state-of-the-art Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling HPC cluster within the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) to support reduced energy consumption while accelerating AI.

Start the Smarter AI Journey with Data Science Optimized Solutions

Lenovo continues its investment in accelerating AI development and enhancing hybrid capabilities through its expanded AI PC and workstation portfolio and services. For everyday business users, NPU-enabled Lenovo ThinkPad devices and Dynamo AI for AI Innovators allow enterprises to deploy generative AI applications with embedded multilingual evaluations, remediations, and guardrails. The sleek and ultrathin Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, the first CoPilot+ PC from Lenovo with 40+ TOPs capability, offers built-in AI performance, enterprise readiness and superior efficiency with the most efficient processor on the market today to help remote workers stay productive from anywhere —no plugs needed.

For professional creators, designers, engineers and other users who need more advanced AI and graphics capabilities, Lenovo offers its largest-ever portfolio of NVIDIA-Certified desktop and laptop workstations for the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. With NVIDIA AI Workbench, Lenovo workstations deliver a local, secure, sandbox environment for data science and AI professionals along with the highest-performance computing capabilities required to develop AI projects. Lenovo’s ThinkStation PX is desktop and rack optimized, and is the world’s most powerful workstation for AI training and development3, capable of supporting up to four NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation GPUs. The recently announced ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 serves as Lenovo’s most powerful AI PC and includes a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) plus advanced NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation laptop GPUs for a premium AI experience .

Smarter AI Takes Liquid Cooling Mainstream: 6th Generation Lenovo Neptune Liquid Cooling

Lenovo Neptune™ has led the world in data center cooling technology for more than a decade, pioneering its proprietary method of using liquid to remove heat and enabling customers to realize up to a 40% reduction in power consumption compared to traditional air-cooled systems. The direct water-cooling solution recycles loops of warm water to cool data center systems and keep all the server components cool, reducing the need for power-hungry system fans in data center operation.

With more than 40 industry-first patents, Lenovo is pushing the envelope on liquid cooling technology, with the 6th generation of Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling, extending its industry-leading Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling for mainstream use throughout its ThinkSystem V3 and V4 portfolios with new design innovations:

Expanded Neptune™ availability throughout the mainstream portfolio: Mainstream ThinkSystem V3 and V4 offerings include options for direct open-loop water cooling for CPUs.

New industry-unique cold plate designs: Optimized and patented cold plate designs for CPUs and accelerators maximize heat extraction for accelerators consuming ~700W now with future designs for more than 1000W.

New on-memory cooling technology for ThinkSystem platforms: Lenovo patented memory cooling for dense HPC systems will be integrated into select ThinkSystem Platforms with direct to DRAM liquid cooling, allowing customers to select from CPU and memory options to efficiently reduce heat and maximize performance where it is needed most

6th Generation Neptune™ Warm-Water Cooling: New warm-water cooling designs will allow operation without the need for any specialized data center air conditioning. Neptune™ warm-water cooling turns waste heat into value by allowing hot-water reuse in the facility.

Additionally, colocation partnerships are helping customers implement high-performance private AI even if they lack the data center footprint or infrastructure for liquid cooling. Partnering with Lenovo, Digital Realty, recently built on its high-density colocation offering with the introduction of Lenovo Neptune cooling technology in more than half its data centers globally, representing a significant leap in addressing the challenges of high-density workloads presented by AI. Visit https://www.digitalrealty.com/resources/videos/lenovo-bring-ai-to-enterprise to learn more.

“The enormous increases in data being generated in recent years have created unprecedented demand for accelerated computing power, at a time when AI is also demanding accelerated computing,” said Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Digital Realty. “Lenovo Neptune™ liquid cooling is designed to make enterprise computing as powerful and efficient as possible. Together, our partnership is empowering customers to meet their sustainability goals and exponentially grow generative AI capabilities through infrastructure that doesn’t sacrifice efficiency for higher performance.”

Marking a game-changing milestone in efficiently supercharging AI-workloads at scale, the Lenovo ThinkSystem AI portfolio features time to market support for powerful 8-way NVIDIA GPU systems, including the all-new NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB200 Superchip. For customers focused on the environmental impact of AI, the ultra-efficient 5U Lenovo ThinkSystem SR780a V3 uses Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling to achieve an ultra-low Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) in the data center.

Visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/servers-storage/solutions/ai/to learn more about Lenovo’s expanded hybrid AI portfolio and see how Lenovo is delivering faster, easier and more powerful.

-Ends-

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a pocket-to cloud portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO, THINKSYSTEM, THINKAD, THINKSTATION and TRUSCALE are trademarks of Lenovo. NVIDIA and RTX are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Lenovo Group Limited.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

1 Sources: eBook, CIO Playbook 2024: Entering the Age of AI Everywhere, April 2024, IDC Doc#NA242471I; EMEA:

eBook, CIO Playbook 2024: It’s all About Smarter AI, February 2024, IDC Doc#EUR242470IB; AP: eBook, CIO Playbook 2024: It’s all about smarter AI, January 2024, IDC Doc#AP2424691B; LA: eBook, CIO Playbook 2024: It’s all about Smarter AI, April 2024, IDC Doc#LA242469IB

2 Gartner, Become an AI-First Organization: 5 Critical AI Adoption Phases, Svetlana Sicular, Bern Elliot, Jim Hare, Whit Andrews

3 Based on Lenovo internal research of top 5 desktop workstation vendors in June 2024. ThinkStation PX capable of 6,584 TOPS with dual Xeon Platinum 8490H CPUs and four NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada GPUs. TOPS performance as published by Intel and NVIDIA respectively

Worldwide

Zeno Group, LenovoISG@zenogroup.com

Claire Simmons, csimmons1@lenovo.com

EMEA

Ella Hulbert, ehulbert@lenovo.com

APAC

Shonali Chakravarty, schakravarty@lenovo.com, +91 9833059832

LATAM

Valkiria Suzuki, vsuzuki@lenovo.com, +5511996563108