Kuwait, State of Kuwait – Leminar, the leading distributor of innovative HVAC and Plumbing solutions in the Middle East, is proud to announce its expanded partnership with WEICCO, a trusted name in high-quality project supplies, as their exclusive distributor in Kuwait. The strategic partnership marks another milestone in the longstanding collaboration between the two companies, further solidifying the companies' relationship, which began in 1992.

Since their collaborative inception three decades ago, Leminar and WEICCO — a leading name in the HVAC, Pipeline Installation, Plumbing and Vibration Isolation sectors have diligently partnered to provide superior products and services throughout the Middle East. With thriving distribution channels firmly established in the UAE, Qatar, and Oman, the expansion into Kuwait seamlessly aligns with the growth trajectory of both entities, underscoring a shared commitment to innovation and market advancement.

Expressing his gratitude for the enduring partnership Pramodh Idicheria, Chief Operating Officer, Leminar Global, said, "We are privileged to have partnered with WEICCO for the last three decades and are excited to strengthen our successful alliance.

The synergy between WEICCO's extensive range of commercial mechanical installation accessories and Leminar's distribution network underscores a commitment to customer satisfaction that has fueled our collective growth and success in the market. United in our shared values and a commitment to excellence, we are excited to serve clients in Kuwait, bringing them top-tier products and unparalleled support.”

With Leminar's proven track record of success and WEICCO's comprehensive range of accessories and industry-leading reliability, the distribution agreement is poised to make a significant impact on the Kuwaiti market.

About WEICCO:

A leading name in the HVAC, Pipeline Installation, Plumbing and Vibration Isolation sectors, WEICCO is renowned for its high-quality project supplies. Boasting the largest range of accessories for commercial mechanical installations by a single manufacturer, WEICCO’s products are reputed for their reliability and performance backed by extensive manufacturing infrastructure and rigorous quality control measures.

For more information, please visit www.weicco.com.

About Leminar Global:

Established in Dubai in 1991, Leminar Global, a member of the reputed Al Shirawi Group of Companies, is one of the largest HVAC & Plumbing Solution providing companies in the Middle East, with offices in the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Egypt. The company represents some of the leading brands in the industry such as Rheem, WEICCO, GF Piping Systems, NAPCO, Clima Uno, S&P, Hattersley, Frese, Mueller Industries, Flotek, Tecnair, Armacell, Kimmco Isover, Zurn, Copeland, Winters, Nefit Industrial and more.

For more information, please visit www.leminar.net

For further enquiries, please contact:

Subham Roy

Corporate Communications

Email: subham.roy@alshirawi.ae