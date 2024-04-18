Dubai, UAE:- Leminar, a distinguished provider of HVAC & Plumbing Solutions in the region, is proud to announce the signing of a distributorship agreement with Ebara Pumps Middle East FZE, a fully owned subsidiary of EBARA Corporation Japan on the palindrome date 04.04.2024. The collaboration marks a notable advancement in Leminar’s commitment to offering comprehensive pumping solutions to the market, while emphasizing the shared dedication of both entities towards delivering high-quality solutions that meet market demands and exceed customer expectations.

Founded in 1912, Ebara Corporation was originally established as a pump manufacturing company in Tokyo, Japan, swiftly diversifying its offerings to include a comprehensive array of products essential for industrial and infrastructure development across five continents.

Today, as one of the largest centrifugal pump manufacturers in Japan and across the world, Ebara is renowned for a century of relentless innovation and unwavering commitment to quality in the standard and custom pumps markets.

Expressing his gratitude Pramodh Idicheria, Chief Operating Officer, Leminar Global, said, “We're excited to announce our distributorship for sales and service of water and waste water pumps required in Building Services in the territory of the United Arab Emirates with Ebara, a distinguished leader in the global market. Through leveraging our collective strengths, we're poised to deliver unparalleled pumping solutions tailored to the demands of our customers in the UAE. Together, we're committed to driving innovation and excellence, ensuring our clients receive world-class products and services that exceed customers’ expectations.”

Speaking on this strategic business relationship, Haruki Komatsu, Managing Director, Ebara Pumps Middle East FZE commented, "We are delighted to announce our distributorship for sales and service of water and waste water pumps required in Building Services in the territory of United Arab Emirates with Leminar, a leading name in the building services sector. This collaboration signifies a strategic alignment of our shared values and goals, further reinforcing our commitment to fostering sustainable society in the UAE. We anticipate a mutually beneficial relationship that will drive innovation and create lasting impact in our community."

Kartik Raval, Senior General Manager, Leminar added that Leminar's expertise and market presence, combined with Ebara's legacy of excellence in pump manufacturing, promise to deliver unmatched value and reliability to customers across the UAE. This business relationship underscores Leminar's commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and contribute to the nation's sustainable development goals.

About Ebara:

Established in 1912, Ebara Corporation stands as a leading Japanese industrial conglomerate. Originating as a pump manufacturing entity, the company swiftly diversified its portfolio to address the evolving needs of industrial and infrastructure development. Today, with over 19,000 employees and a global presence spanning 116 group companies across all continents, Ebara Corporation provides innovative solutions across five core business verticals — Building Service & Industrial, Energy, Infrastructure, Environmental Solutions, and Precision Machinery, upholding its legacy of excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction.

About Leminar Global:

Established in Dubai in 1991, Leminar Global, a member of the esteemed Al Shirawi Group of

Companies, stands as one of the largest HVAC & Plumbing Solution providers in the Middle East, with offices in the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Egypt. The company represents leading brands in the industry and is dedicated to delivering top-notch solutions.

