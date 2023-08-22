Beirut: – TotalEnergies, and its partners Eni and QatarEnergy, launched today the exploration activities on Block 9 in Lebanon, with a visit to the Transocean Barents drilling rig in the presence of the Speaker of the Parliament, M. Nabih Berri, the Prime Minister, M. Najib Mikati, the Minister of Energy and Water, M. Walid Fayad, accompanied by M. Ali Hamié, Minister of Public Works and Transport and representatives from the Lebanese Petroleum Administration (LPA).

The drilling rig is, since August 16th, located in Block 9 at around 120 km off the coast of Beirut. During the visit, the Lebanese officials received a briefing on the completion of preparations for the exploration well drilling, which is scheduled to start in the coming days.

“Following the peaceful definition of the maritime border, TotalEnergies, along with its partners Eni and QatarEnergy, committed to drill an exploration well in Block 9 as soon as possible in 2023. We are pleased to announce that the drilling operations will start in few days, thanks to the commitment of our teams, the support of the Lebanese authorities and of our partners. This exploration well will allow us to assess the materiality of hydrocarbon resources and production potential in the area”, said Romain de La Martinière, General Manager of TotalEnergies EP Lebanon.

TotalEnergies is the operator of Block 9 Offshore Lebanon, and holds a 35% interest, alongside its partners Eni (35%) and QatarEnergy (30%).

About TotalEnergies EP Block 9 – Lebanon Branch

TotalEnergies Exploration & Production has been established in Lebanon since 2018, the year during which the two exploration and production agreements for blocks 9 and 4 were signed. As the operator of these two blocks, TotalEnergies completed the first exploration well ever drilled in Lebanese deep waters, in block 4 in early 2020, in accordance with its contractual obligations. With its partners, ENI and QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies is preparing to drill a second exploration well. This well will be drilled in block 9 during the year 2023. https://totalenergies.com.lb/en/exploration-and-production

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

