Multiple benefits for consumer brands, and new GCC Regional Director appointed

Singapore / UAE: Locad (“the Company”) - a smart digital logistics engine empowering consumer brands with its Cloud Supply Chain-As-a-Service for global distribution - announces its $9 million Pre-Series B fundraise.

The round was co-led by Global Ventures - MENA’s leading venture capital firm, and existing investor Reefknot Investments. Other participating investors include Sumitomo Equity Ventures and existing investors Antler Elevate; Febe Ventures; and JG Summit.

The new funding will accelerate Locad's international expansion, starting with UAE and Saudi Arabia in Q4 2024 as part of its ‘Grow Global, Go Local’ strategy for brands; and will also be used to enhance Locad's AI-driven smart logistics capabilities. Locad is on a mission to build the supply chain infrastructure of modern commerce connecting brands to consumers in growth markets with a global cloud supply chain as-a-service

Locad’s cloud supply chain enables smart digital logistics and open commerce for consumer brands through an integrated operating system and supply chain infrastructure as a service: Locad allows brands to connect all sales channels in Ecommerce and Retail to a single pool of inventory and a smart logistics network, managed through its Control Tower orchestration platform that provides real time visibility, analytics, and ai enhanced workflow automation.

Constantin Robertz, CEO and Co-Founder of Locad, said:

“We are on a mission to enable smart digital logistics for consumer brands.”

“Over the last four years we have built a cloud supply chain platform in APAC that allows brands to unify their omnichannel distribution and access localized fulfillment in growth markets of SEA and AU. We are now excited to take Locad global, opening our presence in the US and entering the GCC, to make it easier for brands to sell anywhere with a fully localised customer experience.

“We are excited to bring our smart digital logistics engine to the GCC, so consumer brands can excel in this fast-growing market. We also welcome Dario La Torre as GCC - Regional Director. Dario has vast experience in cross-border e-commerce and logistics - which will catalyze our expansion and is the perfect addition to our senior team.”

With its launch in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Locad will enable GCC-based brands to scale in one of the world’s most dynamic e-commerce markets, via (i) its network of four regional fulfillment centers (ii) a robust shipping engine optimized for local carriers, and (iii) seamless integration with major local sales channels. In parallel, international brands seeking GCC entry and growth with a local presence can now use Locad as a gateway, with in-country fulfillment and shipping. The GCC expansion strategy is further cemented by the appointment of Dario La Torre as Regional Director for GCC. An experienced operator, formerly of Alibaba, Jumia and Zalora - Dario brings expertise in cross-border e-commerce and logistics. Based in the UAE, Dario will lead regional growth, using his know-how in building global supply chain solutions across diverse markets.

Noor Sweid, Founder and Managing Partner of Global Ventures, commented:

“We are delighted to lead Locad’s funding round. Locad’s innovative engine is transforming how brands manage their supply chains and enabling faster, more efficient customer reach - aligning with our thesis on the need for decentralized and resilient supply chains to meet today’s consumer demands.

“Locad is a prime example of this shift – offering a localized, efficient solution that aligns with our vision for the future of supply chains. We are confident Locad is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in rapidly evolving markets like MENA, embodying the future of agile and sustainable logistics.”

Marc Dragon, Managing Director of Reefknot Investments, commented:

“At Reefknot, we are excited to co-lead this oversubscribed funding round and deepen our commitment to Locad as they expand their global reach and impact. Since our Series A investment, Locad has demonstrated a strong ability to execute, scaling their asset-light fulfillment model across markets in Southeast Asia, Australia, and China, while continuously deepening their product capabilities with AI-driven features such as demand, inventory and carrier analytics & optimization.

We are confident that Locad’s global expansion, combined with their dedication to product, technology, and service quality and innovation, will create exceptional value for brands aiming to grow overseas and elevate their respective customer experience.”

Shrey Jain, Co-Founder and CTO of Locad, stated:

“By integrating smart digital logistics with AI-driven insights, we empower brands to optimize their supply chains—placing inventory closer to demand, reducing delivery times, and enhancing customer satisfaction. This fundraise allows us to double down on building a robust, tech-enabled logistics ecosystem that drives efficiency and helps brands thrive in an increasingly dynamic commerce landscape."

Jannis Dargel, Co-Founder and COO of Locad, stated:

“For brands, unifying inventory across sales channels in ecommerce and retail leads to higher revenue and faster sell-through; and localized fulfillment and delivery allows brands to increase conversion rates and improve customer experience.”

Dario La Torre, GCC Regional Director of Locad, stated:

“I am thrilled to join Locad to drive our expansion in the GCC. With our innovative logistics engine and local expertise, we are ready to supercharge growth for brands across this dynamic region.”

Since its 2023 Series A round, Locad has made significant strides in expanding its market presence and refining its platform. The company now supports over 300 consumer brands across Southeast Asia and Australia, providing smart digital logistics solutions to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. Locad’s logistics engine integrates seamlessly with leading e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, Amazon, and Zid, enabling brands to optimize their inventory and delivery management across diverse sales channels. The global expansion to the GCC and USA opens additional markets for brands that leverage Locad’s platform to expand their distribution. The company's unique approach to logistics—localizing warehouses to reduce delivery times and costs, combined with an AI-powered platform that optimizes inventory allocation and carrier selection—has positioned it as a preferred logistics partner for consumer brands looking to scale in rapidly growing markets. The benefits for consumer brands are multiple: Enhanced logistics allows brands to manage omnichannel commerce via an integrated software and physical logistics network. Their growth is then supported across multiple channels, with new market entries enabled, and higher customer satisfaction via faster, more reliable delivery options.

About Locad

Locad is the logistics engine enabling e-commerce brands with a cloud supply chain to grow their omnichannel business and automatically store, pack, ship, and track orders across their B2C and B2B distribution channels.

Locad’s tech platform syncs inventory across online channels and organizes end-to-end order fulfillment through their reliable network of warehouses and carriers across Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Through this, brands and merchants get a geographically distributed warehousing infrastructure that allows them to stock goods closer to customers, enabling faster delivery at a lower cost.

Hundreds of brands now have access to the Locad logistics engine, allowing faster shipping, reduced costs, and exponential growth. Equipped with the technology, infrastructure, and partners running on one integrated system, Locad is on a mission to propel every business forward.

For more information, visit https://golocad.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Global Ventures

Global Ventures is an international venture capital firm, investing in founders and ideas scaling across emerging markets. Since 2018, Global Ventures has invested in over 60 companies across 12 markets and become a leading investor across the Middle East and Africa.

Global Ventures backs change-driven and tech-forward founders on a mission to positively affect the lives of millions globally, operating in sectors at the cutting edge of innovation including Supply Chain-tech, Climate-tech, Fintech, Digital Health, Edtech and Agritech.

Global Ventures was an early investor in MENA’s first fintech unicorn – Tabby; the largest women-led e-commerce site in the Middle East – Mumzworld; and Tribal Credit. Current portfolio companies include ABHI, Hakbah, Moniepoint, Immensa, iyris, Maalexi, Paymob, Proximie, Seafood Souq and Vivoo.