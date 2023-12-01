Al Tamimi & Company is proud to announce a partnership with United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) Committee, making it the only law firm with its headquarters in the Middle East and North Africa to partner COP28. The annual event is being hosted in the United Arab Emirates and brings governments and businesses together to discuss climate-related action. The 2023 edition is of particular significance as it marks the first Global Stocktake of the progress being made by member countries since adopting the Paris Agreement.

As an official service provider to COP28, the leading regional law firm in the Middle East and North Africa will deliver a broad range of legal pro-bono services throughout the duration of the event. Al Tamimi & Company will provide support in areas such as employment, intellectual property, data protection, general contract advice, and any other matters that may arise during COP28. The Committee will have access to the firm’s extensive expertise and experience that is well-versed in collaborating with the business community and governments across the region.

Samer Qudah, Managing Partner of Al Tamimi & Company commented:

“To be selected as an official partner of COP28 is a moment of pride and honour for us, particularly as our firm has its foundations in the UAE. Being a legal advisor provides a platform from which we can support the Committee and make a genuine impact at COP28 and beyond.

“As a firm, we are committed to making a positive impact on society and partnering with COP28 aligns with our vision and strategic objectives. We are committed to contributing meaningfully to sustainable practices through several initiatives, such as being a member of the United Nations Global Compact, working in our local communities and by offering a comprehensive pro bono programme that provides access to our lawyers across the region. Through our existing programmes and collaboration with COP28 we want to have a broader influence and impact on the business community and society at large”.

Al Tamimi & Company is a member of the United Nations Global Compact. The firm is taking positive action across its business functions by aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), these are defined as global priorities and aspirations for 2030 that contribute to global sustainability and social progress. The firm continues to underpin its operations and strategies with principles of the United Nations Global Compact and acts in support of UN goals.