Kingdom of Bahrain: Specialist MENA-based law firms Al Doseri Law and GLA & Company today announce the formation of a strategic alliance in the Kingdom of Bahrain, bolstering the offerings of both firms in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The partnership will allow GLA & Company and Al Doseri Law to collaborate conflict-free on client matters, facilitating the sharing of knowledge and materials between the firms. Benefitting from their combined experience of a broad range of matters in the MENA legal landscape, the alliance will leverage the strengths of each firm, providing both with access to better and more comprehensive resources.

The announcement follows last year’s partnership between GLA & Company and Habib Al Mulla and Partners, which has enabled both firms to elevate their offering of legal services and deepen their knowledge of the MENA legal landscape.

Saad Al Doseri, Founding Partner at Al Doseri Law, commented, “We are excited to announce the formation of our collaboration agreement with GLA & Company. Despite being a reasonably young firm, GLA & Company already has an unparalleled reputation in the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Egypt.

“Both Al Doseri Law and GLA & Company are driven by a commitment to meeting our clients’ expanding requirements. We look forward to working with Nader Al-Awadhi, Alex Saleh and the rest of the GLA team to provide unmatched legal advice for all our clients, across all our practice areas.”

Commenting on the partnership between the firms, Alex Saleh, Managing Partner at GLA & Company, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Al Doseri Law on this next stage in our growth. Demand for legal services in the MENA region is ever-increasing, and this new partnership will allow us to tap into Al Doseri Law’s unmatched expertise and deliver solutions of the very best calibre in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

The collaboration between GLA & Company and Al Doseri Law will broaden the scope of the firms’ offerings to clients. This association will allow them to increase their reach in the corporate and commercial disputes sector, with both firms already leading players in their respective jurisdictions. The combination of Al Doseri Law’s specialist expertise in commercial matters with GLA & Company’s recognised regional presence will offer clients a greater breadth of services, with leading experts in the field. The collaborative agreement between Al Doseri Law and GLA & Company is effective immediately.

Al Doseri Law is a specialist banking and finance, litigation and dispute resolution, TMT and corporate Bahraini law firm founded by partner Saad Al Doseri. The firm comprises a team of accomplished and experienced lawyers who are highly regarded and recognised for their legal expertise, advising high profile local and international clients in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

GLA & Company is a regional MENA based law firm with offices in United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Egypt that provides strategic, cost-effective and forward-thinking legal representation for companies seeking to do business in the Middle East. The firm boasts a diverse portfolio for clients, ranging from start-ups to global enterprises doing business in the Middle East. GLA’s practice consists of a full-service law firm that handles everything from simple advisory work to complex contentious and non-contentious matters.

