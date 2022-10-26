Since launching operations in Abu Dhabi, ROI-EFESO has signed more than 50 clients spanning Food and Beverage, Chemicals and Manufacturing industries

UAE: ROI-EFESO, the leading German management consultancy for Industry 4.0, strengthens its presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the opening of its second office in Dubai. Its decision to expand operations results from the growing demand for optimization and digitalization across supply chains and factories in the UAE. Over the past five years, ROI-EFESO has witnessed a 34% increase in these services, from clients across four core sectors, namely FMCG, Chemicals, Industrial Goods and Infrastructure.

In line with Operation 300bn, the UAE’s visionary strategy to develop the country’s industrial sector, ROI-EFESO aims to contribute towards the country’s goal by accelerating the digital transformation of the industrial sector. Its unique “Factory of the Future” approach supports organizations in designing Industry 4.0 strategies, implementing technology solutions and processes to enhance operational efficiency, and capability building through immersive training courses in Industry 4.0 and advanced technologies. The ROI-EFESO approach is tailored to the company-specific conditions and creates value through integrated solutions, while ensuring viability and success through efficient tracking systems.

Ernest Nedic, Managing Director said: “The Middle East continues to be an attractive market of growth. We see tremendous potential for growth and investment in Industry 4.0 technology to advance the industrial sector regionally. Our newest office in Dubai is a step to strengthen our presence in the region, support our clients to achieve desired results, and build an industrial future together.”

ROI-EFESO’s regional expansion builds on decades of multidisciplinary expertise across four core pillars, namely: Industry 4.0 and Digital Transformation, Operational Excellence and Lean Management, Sustainability, and Learning and Innovation Labs for organizations.

Established to refine industry skills, the ROI-EFESO Learning Campus trains individuals with customized qualifications and certification programs to build the required expertise. Students can receive certifications for the role of Industrial Data Manager, Lean Digital Manager, and Lean Six Sigma Expert. These programs are developed to strengthen processes, leadership and digital competencies in the industrial sector.

Since its inception in 1980, ROI-EFESO has grown its presence to over 800 consultants across 30 offices globally. With a team of 30 multi-lingual and multi-national experts, the company’s further expansion into the Middle East is set to service leading organizations across the GCC. The management consultancy has facilitated Operational Excellence in over 50 organizations across industries in the region, including Manufacturing and Production, Logistics and Warehousing, Oil, Gas and Utilities, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Aerospace and Defense, Telecommunications, Infrastructure, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare.

For more information, please visit: https://www.roi-international.com/management-consulting

About ROI-EFESO

ROI-EFESO is the leading management consultancy for efficient production, adaptive supply chains and industrial digitalization with more than 3,000 successful projects. We help companies in the discrete manufacturing and process industries optimize their product and technology portfolio, increase Operational Excellence, design global networks, optimize the organization according to lean principles, and reduce costs throughout the value chain. We use Industry 4.0 and IIoT technologies to align processes to customer needs, realize efficiency potential and enable new business models. Specifically, we focus on the following areas:

Digitalization, Industry 4.0, IIoT

Footprint, production, logistics

Supply chain strategy and planning

Product and service development

Organization and transformation

Our extensive service portfolio and thought leadership has been proven over more than 20 years in numerous industries, including aerospace, automotive, chemicals, food and beverage, healthcare, and medical technology, high-tech and electronics, mechanical and plant engineering, commercial vehicles and pharmaceuticals.

With our training division Learning Campus, we also make this expertise available in the form of a comprehensive seminar and training portfolio to enable sustainable knowledge transfer and empower our customers to drive their change projects.

As part of the internationally operating EFESO Group, we have a strong presence in all industrial regions on every continent. Our work is characterized by a high level of credibility, responsible action, social competence, and professional excellence - and gives our customers the security to initiate even far-reaching transformation processes with us and to seek creative solutions beyond the mainstream.

ROI-EFESO's work is regularly recognized for its quality of results, efficiency, and degree of innovation. Since 2013, ROI-EFESO has presented the prestigious INDUSTRIE 4.0 AWARD to companies that implement groundbreaking projects in the areas of Smart Factory and Smart Supply Chain.