Dubai – United Arab Emirates – After earning many landmark judgments for its clients, Fichte & Co Legal has now earned an unprecedented decision for itself with Ruler’s Court authorization to become the first law firm in UAE to be registered as an LLC. Registering as an LLC is one of the law firm's most significant steps, recognizing the firm’s massive expansion and attitude to further growth. Through this upgrade, Fichte & Co can now guarantee better succession and continuity to its clients and will attract an increasingly wide choice of highly qualified and experienced lawyers, being able to offer equity shares to its partners.

The law firm's new shareholder is Senior Partner Alessandro Tricoli, "Recommended Lawyer" in Legal500 and ranked in Chambers & Partners. Having been with the firm since its inception, Alessandro Tricoli is thrilled by the change, on a personal level but mostly for the enormous opportunity for the firm to grow even further. “I am genuinely excited by the opportunities that this step brings to us. In the last few years we have seen a steady growth, and I really look forward to the new opportunities the new structure will bring us.”

Commenting on the latest developments, Jasmin Fichte, Founder and Managing Partner said: "This whole new set-up is dedicated to accelerating the success of our clients. We want to thank especially the Ruler’s Court for the trust that they demonstrated in choosing us as the first law firm to obtain this type of license. We are sincerely honoured."

The distinctive character of the firm has always been its attitude for success, being the instructing firm on landmark cases both in the onshore and DIFC courts. Fichte & Co was the first law firm to successfully enforce an International Arbitration Award under the NY Convention in the onshore courts, the DIFC court and it has set the course for the conduit jurisdiction in enforcement of foreign awards and judgments. More recently, the firm has obtained an unprecedented arrest of assets by the Dubai courts on the basis of a DIFC courts freezing injunction.

The year 2022 has proven to be a very prosperous year for Fichte & Co Legal LLC. In July 2022, the law firm expanded its operations in the country by relocating to a newer and bigger office as part of the company's vision to evolve and grow to serve its clientele optimally.

About Fichte & Co. Legal:

The firm was founded in 2005 by Jasmin Fichte, Managing Partner and "Leading Personality" and "Recommended Lawyer" in Legal 500, consistently ranked in Chambers & Partners along with the firm. In the last 17 years, Fichte & Co Legal grew unprecedentedly, becoming one of the largest independent lawfirms with headquarters in Dubai. Driven by passion, professionalism, and a team of over 25 dedicated local and international lawyers and counsels, Fichte & Co is a force to be reckoned with and the ‘go-to’ firm for legal advice and business support.

