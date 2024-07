Dubai, UAE – Octagon, the one-stop-shop for all Family Office advisory needs and the pioneer of the ‘Family Office as a Service’ model - announces its formal market entry to the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”).

The news follows several months of ‘soft launch’ activity in the UAE, by Octagon, and rapid word-ofmouth growth for its innovative suite of services.

Octagon operates the ‘Family Office as-a-Service’ (“FOAS”) model - which takes a proven business model globally - Outsourcing - and applies it one of the world’s most exciting, fast-growing industries - Family Offices.

Octagon caters to all Family Office needs - for established and newly incorporating entities – with services including:

• Asset Management (Investment, legal, tax, structure);

• Corporate Services (Incorporation/Banking);

• Business Management (Governance, Accounting, HR);

• Business Development (Consultancy, M&A, market entry); and

• Lifestyle (Real estate, education & health, other services)

Octagon’s UAE market entry is ideally timed, given the stunning growth of Family Offices across the world; the UAE’s popularity as a jurisdiction to incorporate in; and the huge intra-generation wealth transfer looming. Modern UNHWIs & HNWIs have evolving needs and different wealth management perspectives – with more diversified portfolios, and a greater technology and impact focus.

This combination of factors is an invitation for innovative solutions – such as Octagon.

Family Offices are now one of the world’s fastest wealth generators. From a small number of groups several decades ago, there are now over 15,000 offices worldwide holding c. $5.9 trillion in assets.

Secondly, a vast transfer of wealth to the next generation lies ahead. Data provider, Wealth-X, estimates the transfer to be worth $18.3 trillion by 2030.

The UAE has positioned itself perfectly as a home for global family wealth, smoothing the migration of capital, individuals and families. Both Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) have enabled registered financial institutions, companies and entities to operate and succeed within international regulatory frameworks. The UAE’s vibrant economic growth is also a secure environment for the next generations - important for financial predictability and security - especially for families.

Ekaterina Chernova, co-founder at Octagon, said:

“I am thrilled Octagon has entered the UAE market – a country rapidly becoming a global hub for Family Offices. The current market environment is compelling, and word-of-mouth seeking our services has been very powerful.

“Modern families - wherever they are in the world - are increasingly drawn to the UAE and want innovative advisors and services. Our Family Office as-a-Service model has been very attractive to them - being able to resolve their complex needs. We are excited to contribute to the UAE's growth story and help our clients navigate the challenges of running a Family Office, managing their wealth and saving them valuable time.”

Andrei Marcenco, co-founder at Octagon, said:

“I am delighted that Octagon has entered the UAE market, a region swiftly establishing itself as a global centre for Family Offices, at a time when their need is evident worldwide.

"Following a successful soft launch, we have already seen strong demand for our diverse range of services, including Asset Management, Corporate Services, Business Management, Business Development, and Lifestyle services. We look forward to contributing to the UAE's growth story and helping our clients manage their wealth and save precious time."

While Octagon is MENA-focused with its headquarters in the UAE, its operations extend across Europe, Asia, North and South America, and Southern Africa – catering to global families’ wealth needs.

Octagon’s co-founder, Ekaterina Chernova, is an experienced leader with over 20 years’ experience in private equity, corporate finance, strategic planning, and multi-family offices.

Ekaterina is an alumnus of Harvard Business School; a Dubai Business Women Council Member; a former Senior Consultant at PwC, and a member of YPO - the global leadership community of over 35,000 extraordinary CEOs.

Octagon’s co-founder, Andrei Marcenco, began his career at Deloitte and has spent over 20 years in the financial services industry. He has held various corporate finance roles with leading investment banks. As an investment professional, he was part of a team managing a ~$3.5 billion AUM investment group, focusing on direct investments in public and private companies.

