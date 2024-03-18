Proprietary technology reinforces Abu Dhabi’s goal of promoting innovative tech and AI across key sectors

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – KALM, the world’s first sports and esports consultancy focused on player development and performance, launches its new global headquarters in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. KALM is set to revolutionise the landscape by offering a unique blend of expertise from both traditional sports and esports, including innovations, technology and academic partnerships to develop first-in-class services for athletes.

Powered by Access Abu Dhabi, an initiative by Maven Global Access and supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), KALM will provide its services to organisations, global brands and individual athletes in and out of their sporting endeavours.

KALM utilises proprietary performance technology from Stanford University to identify key traits and talent of athletes by evaluating perceptive, physical and mental capabilities. It is focused on creating a best-in-class performance centre dedicated to optimising player health and recovery. KALM harnesses data science and AI applications to understand peak player performance and lifestyle factors affecting performance and develops methods to extend the longevity of an athlete’s career.

Massimo Falcioni, Chief Competitiveness Officer at ADIO, commented: “Abu Dhabi is steadily emerging as a regional sports and esports centre, and KALM is joining a solid lineup of global players who are setting up their operations in the Emirate. Boasting a positive investment environment, enabling regulations and cutting-edge infrastructure and connectivity, Abu Dhabi continues to be a destination of choice for innovators. We are confident that KALM will drive further growth for a key sector in the Emirate, through offering unique and innovative services.”

KALM has established an athlete-centric development model through education, brand-building and commercialisation focused on protecting, managing and leveraging athlete brands. Through its global HQ, the company will engage with government, the private sector, federations, teams and key stakeholders to create, drive and deliver its athlete health and wellbeing strategy.

“At KALM, our mission is to put the player at the centre,” said Dr. Melita Moore. “Esports athletes compete at the highest level and their physical, mental and overall well-being deserves the same level of care as traditional athletes. We chose Abu Dhabi as the location for our headquarters because of the incredible support and opportunities offered by this vibrant city. Access Abu Dhabi played a pivotal role in bringing us to the region initially. Abu Dhabi’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and unwavering commitment to innovation in the gaming industry made it the ideal choice for KALM to thrive.”

Founded by industry veterans and medical experts with over 70 years of combined experience, KALM introduces a powerhouse team of partners.

Dr. Melita N. Moore, renowned in sports medicine, brings her global leadership from serving as team physician for NBA and WNBA, to a leading role at the Global Esports Federation as a Vice President. Dr. Khizer Khaderi is a visionary in neuro-ophthalmic surgery and technology, with a notable spot in “40 under 40,” contributes expertise in AI, VR and AR. Ali Al Ramahi, a leading sports scientist and performance coach, specialises in developing wellness programmes for esports athletes, while Luke Fedlam, a distinguished sports attorney, shapes the regulatory landscape of sports and esports and provides athlete development and education.

KALM’s initiative will elevate the Middle East’s presence in the global sports and esports arena, providing a platform for young aspirants to achieve international acclaim. The timing of the launch aligns with the region’s growing interest in digital sports and entertainment, marking a significant stride in the development of a robust esports ecosystem.

For more information, please contact media@kalm.gg.

About ADIO

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) enables local, regional and international investors to thrive and grow in the UAE capital through its close collaboration with government partners, sovereign investors, and national champions. ADIO is Abu Dhabi's premier platform that empowers the private sector to grow, partner and compete globally by providing access to growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and new markets across key sectors that range from real estate and infrastructure, to industries and agribusiness, enhancing the nation’s investment in talent, innovation and sustainability.

With a growing network of global offices, investors can contact ADIO by visiting its head office in Abu Dhabi or international offices located in Beijing, Frankfurt, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, and Tel Aviv.

Visit https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae/ for more information.

About KALM Consulting

KALM is an esports and sports strategic consultancy focused on the development of the esports ecosystem steered by a cadre of seasoned industry experts, adept at addressing the hurdles within the swiftly expanding competitive esports domain. Comprising professionals with varied and distinctive backgrounds in health, wellbeing, law, medicine, and technology, KALM boasts a team with both academic prowess and industry acumen in the realm of esports and sports. Offering a holistic suite of 360 services, the team is dedicated to fulfilling the diverse needs of this burgeoning sector. Leveraging their collective expertise, KALM empowers organizations to realize their objectives seamlessly across the expansive esports and sports ecosystems.