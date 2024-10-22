The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launched the new identity of the patrols of the correctional and rehabilitation centers, in line with the strategic directions and development plans for the work of the centers during the next phase in a way that contributes to keeping pace with developments and changes and applying the highest approved international standards.

This came during the official launch ceremony of the new identity of the patrols of the correctional and rehabilitation centers, which was held at the main headquarters of the Judicial Department - Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Excellency Counselor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, the executive directors of the departments' sectors and a number of department directors.

Counselor Yousef Al Abri stressed that the launch of the modern and contemporary design of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centers Sector patrols is part of the development efforts in various sectors of the Judicial Department, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, "may God protect him", and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to continue improvement and modernization to improve the quality of services provided in a way that enhances the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi globally.

He pointed out that the Judicial Department pays special attention to the development process in the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centers Sector, which contributes to achieving the goals aimed at adopting systems and programs that keep pace with all developments in terms of means to ensure the security and safety of the centers' inmates and work teams of specialized employees, while ensuring the application of the best approved practices.

Counselor Yousef Al Abri pointed out that the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centers are working to continue their operations and tasks according to the highest standards in the field of care, rehabilitation and reform of inmates, in light of the government support to improve the level of services provided to inmates to rehabilitate them and integrate them into society.