BEIRUT – Under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global); Chairman of the Founding Council of the Board of Trustees of the Middle East and North Africa Alliance for Educational Technology (MENA EdTech Alliance), the EdTech Syndicate of Lebanon has organized its first annual meeting to launch its programs and action plan for the next two years.

The ceremony was attended by the Founder and CEO of MENA EdTech Alliance, and the MENA EdTech Alliance President, Dr. Rabie Baalbaki, in addition to a host of high-level dignitaries in the fields of education and technology.

During the meeting, the Syndicate President, Mr. Baalbaki, launched an annual ‘Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Award for Innovation’ in recognition of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s support for youth and education in the Arab region. He expressed appreciation for Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s great efforts in supporting the youth, especially in the area of innovation and digital transformation, in addition to the establishment of TAG.Global Knowledge Stations in Lebanon to help eradicate digital illiteracy.

For his part, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pleasure for being surrounded by a group of intellectuals, educationalists, and innovators, pointing to the important role the EdTech Syndicate plays in the country. He, further, noted that cooperation and partnership with the Syndicate would create Arab and international prospects as well as producing significant results on spreading digital culture and promoting technical skills in education and innovation.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh referred to his life journey right from the beginning; where he studied in Lebanon, overcame all challenges through technology and knowledge turning them into opportunities. He affirmed that he embraces the Syndicate’s goals and would strive through the knowledge stations to eradicate digital illiteracy, discover innovators and open horizons of national and international work and production.

In conclusion, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stated that the Lebanese youth need to be equipped with advanced digital skills to stand out and become self-confident and totally independent.

