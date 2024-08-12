Beirut, Lebanon: The Lebanese American University Medical Center-Rizk Hospital is proud to announce that its Diabetic Foot Clinic has been ranked 4th in the world for its outstanding research on diabetic foot ulcers. This remarkable achievement is highlighted in a recent bibliometric analysis published in the prestigious journal Heliyon, titled "Bibliometric analysis of systematic review and meta-analysis on diabetic foot ulcer."

The study acknowledges the exceptional contributions made by the Department of Orthopedic Surgery & Trauma, led by Pr. Chahine Assi, and particularly celebrates the work of Pr. Kaissar (Cesar) Yammine, Clinical Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Program Director of the Residency in Orthopedics and Head of the Diabetic Foot Clinic. Dr. Yammine’s dedication and expertise have been instrumental in earning this global recognition for LAU Medical Center- Rizk Hospital.

Pr. Yammine and his team's groundbreaking research has set a new standard in the field of diabetic foot care. Their work not only enhances the understanding and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers but also underscores the LAU Medical Center- Rizk Hospital’s commitment to excellence in medical research and patient care.

In its continuous quest of healing with compassion, LAU Medical Center- Rizk Hospital is proud to stand at the forefront of medical innovation. This accolade reinforces our dedication to improving patient outcomes through cutting-edge research and high-quality clinical care.

“We are thrilled to be recognized on a global scale for our efforts in diabetic foot disease research,” said Pr. Yammine. “This achievement reflects the hard work and collaboration of our entire team, and we remain committed to advancing the field for the betterment of patients worldwide.”

“We are immensely proud of this recognition,” said Mr. Sami Rizk, CEO of LAU Medical Center- Rizk Hospital. “This global ranking is a testament to our unwavering commitment to medical excellence and our continuous efforts to push the boundaries of healthcare research. Our team’s dedication to improving patient care through innovative research is truly commendable.”

LAU Medical Center- Rizk Hospital extends heartfelt congratulations to Pr. Yammine and the entire Department of Orthopedic Surgery & Trauma for this prestigious acknowledgment; and looks forward to continuing their mission of healing with compassion and leading the way in medical research and patient care.