Latham & Watkins is pleased to announce that the firm has been granted a Regional Headquarters (RHQ) License by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia. Latham has been operating in the Middle East since 2008 and has two market-leading offices in Riyadh and Dubai. Latham was also one of the first international law firms to be granted a Foreign Law License to practice in Saudi Arabia.

The RHQ will be based in Riyadh and will provide strategic direction and management support across the MENA Region. The RHQ will be led by Salman Al-Sudairi, the Managing Partner of the MENA Region and Safaa Arthold, the Director of Administration of the MENA Region.

Saudi Arabian Minister of Investment, His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, commented: “As Saudi Arabia continues to evolve as a vibrant global market, our dedication to expanding and diversifying the economy aligns with our strategic vision for sustainable growth and prosperity. The establishment of Latham & Watkins’ regional operations in Riyadh is a positive development, introducing their innovative approaches, legal expertise, and resources to our market.”

“This is an exciting development for the growth of our practice in the region and represents a significant opportunity to further establish our market leadership in this vibrant and fast-growing economy,” said Rich Trobman, Chair and Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins. “Saudi Arabia is a major hub for commerce, finance, and innovation, both within the Middle East and more widely, and the region represents an important pillar of our global growth strategy.”

Salman Al-Sudairi added: “We are delighted to receive our Regional Headquarters License, which marks another important milestone for our practice in this key market. Our regional headquarters in Riyadh will lead on setting our strategic vision for Saudi Arabia and the rest of the MENA region. From tech to energy, finance to sports, there is tremendous growth opportunity in this dynamic market, and we’re well-positioned to support our clients’ success in the region and beyond.”

Latham currently has offices in Riyadh and Dubai comprising local and internationally qualified attorneys with a long history of practicing in the region and an extensive understanding of its legal framework and commercial landscape. The firm has a successful track record advising a range of clients — including government and government-owned entities, innovative start-ups, and flagship multinational corporations, as well as private equity firms, investment funds, and financial institutions — across a full spectrum of complex inbound, outbound, and domestic corporate transactions and financing structures.

