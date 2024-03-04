Winners will be announced at Global Village on March 8, 2024.

UAE, Dubai – Global Village, in partnership with Geely AGMC, is inviting visitors to participate in the last few days of the Geely Raffle Draw that runs till March 7th to have a chance to drive away in a brand-new Geely Tugella.

Global Village visitors can participate in the raffle draw by purchasing entry tickets exclusively from Global Village’s gates. To enter, groups must purchase seven tickets and drop their raffle draw voucher in designated boxes at Global Village. The winner of the Geely Tugella will be revealed on March 8th, 2024.

Through Global Village’s strategic partnership with Geely AGMC, more exciting prizes will be introduced to Global Village visitors soon.

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s original family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, welcoming more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.

In Season 28, Global Village is hosting 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park also host 400+ performers and showcase more than 200 performances each night. Guests can enjoy +195 rides and attractions at the Carnaval funfair. Global Village offers the largest and most varied range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

In 2023, Global Village was named as the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov welcoming a record 9 million visitors and was once again recognised as one of the top 10% of attractions globally by TripAdvisor.

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for over 40 years, and today offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services. The addition of Geely to its line-up is a testament to the company's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1986 as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). ZGH is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. Today, Geely Holding operates a number of brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Proton, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. The holding group sold over 2.3 million vehicles in 2022, and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past ten consecutive years.