Lasirena Group announced its first expansion steps outside Egypt by signing a strategic alliance contract with the Emirati holding company HE Holding to develop several projects in Abu Dhabi during the next phase.

Lasirena Group adopts an integrated expansion plan to implement major projects inside and outside Egypt in many markets, and also adopts an integrated strategy to support the Egyptian real estate export file and distinguished expertise.

The signing ceremony of the alliance contract between Lasirena Group and HE Holding was attended by Eng. Ahmed Omar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lasirena Group, Eng. Mahmoud Omar, Member of the Board of Directors of Lasirena Group, and Mr. Hassan Khalil Odeh, Chairman of HE Holding.

Eng. Ahmed Omar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lasirena Group, said that the company is keen to cooperate and conclude strategic partnerships with major entities with distinguished expertise to ensure continuity in implementing projects with high quality and achieving added value, similar to Lasirena Group's projects in Egypt.

He added that the group is studying distinctive investment opportunities in many foreign markets, in addition to its intention to announce a major expansion plan in the Egyptian market.

Eng. Mahmoud Omar, a member of the Board of Directors of La Sirena Group, confirmed that La Sirena Group has been able to gain the trust of a wide segment of customers inside and outside Egypt as a result of its distinctive projects that exceed 15 projects.

He added that the company's experience and ambition coincide with HE Holding's expansion strategy, and distinctive projects will soon be announced that crown the experience of the two companies.

La Sirena Group has been operating in the Egyptian market for more than 18 years, during which it has implemented more than 15 projects as diverse as residential and coastal ones in Cairo, Ain Sokhna, Ain Moussa, Sharm El Sheikh and the North Coast. La Sirena Group's projects have been distinguished by implementing integrated services, which has made them among the projects with the highest occupancy rates.

HE Holding operates in 6 sectors: real estate development, construction, hospitality, industry, technology and banking services. Its headquarters are in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and it has many other headquarters in the heart of the sisterly Emirates.