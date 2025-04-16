Dubai, UAE – PRCA Mena – the regional arm of the world’s largest professional PR association – is delighted to announce the winners of the PRCA Mena Young Lions PR Competition 2025: Raneem Saleeh and Youssef Yammine from Burson, for their campaign titled “Believe in your 2.5%”.

The winning team emerged victorious after an intense final round held on 15 April, where six shortlisted teams presented their ideas to an esteemed jury of industry leaders from across Mena. Their campaign stood out for its creative approach, strategic thinking, and alignment with this year’s humanitarian theme.

This year’s jury panel included:

Ahmad Itani, Chair of PRCA Mena Advisory Board and Founder & CEO, Cicero & Bernay Communication Consultancy

Laureline Schwarz, Head of Global Corporate Communication, PR, Public Relations, Al-Futtaim Automotive

Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner, Brazen MENA

Raefah Makki, Head of Individual Giving & Campaigns, UNHCR

Sophie Simpson, Managing Director & Founder, Ruder Finn Atteline

The brief was developed in collaboration with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and called on participants to develop an impactful campaign to raise awareness and drive advocacy for displaced communities across the region.

The winning duo will go on to represent Mena at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France this June.

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena, said:

“It was a hard call for the judges; every campaign was meaningful and the ideas presented were bold, considered and deeply rooted in purpose. Congratulations to Raneem Saleeh and Youssef Yammine from Burson for their extraordinary work— we look forward to them joining us at Cannes.”

Raefah Makki, Head of Individual Giving & Campaigns, UNHCR added:

“This year’s partnership with PRCA Mena has been a meaningful step toward using the power of communication to spotlight the voices and needs of displaced people. ‘Believe in your 2.5%’ captured that mission beautifully, and we look forward to seeing its impact.”

A total of 46 young professionals from 12 leading agencies across the region competed in the 2025 edition, including:

Action Global Communications, BPG Group, Burson, Cosmopole Consultancy, Current Global MENAT, Gambit Communications, Houbara Communications, Memac Ogilvy, Saatchi & Saatchi Qatar, Seven Media, The Romans and Weber Shandwick MENAT.

