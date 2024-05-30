Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Landvault, a tech company specializing in AI-powered immersive experiences and digital twins for Fortune 500 companies and government organizations, announced today a strategic partnership with UAE-based Masary Capital, a pioneering force in frontier technology and blockchain ventures. This collaboration marks a significant step towards advancing innovation in the region.

Masary Capital is led by Mr. Khalil Abdulla of the Wafi Group conglomerate and features an esteemed board, including Meshal Abdullah Bin Hussain, Chief Information Officer at the UAE Ministry of Finance, along with many other industry experts.

With a strong presence in the MENA region and a network of influential partners and government officials, Masary Capital aims to accelerate companies by serving as a bridge for innovative enterprises that align with the region’s strategic goals.

Landvault has solidified its presence in the GCC region with a portfolio featuring collaborations with the Abu Dhabi Government, Yas Marina Circuit, various Dubai ministries, the Saudi Government, sovereign funds, and private enterprises across the MENA region. The company continues to lead technological advancements in immersive experiences and AI-powered digital twins.

These experiences are leveraged by government entities for a variety of purposes, including marketing, promotion, and internal analytics. They align with the Dubai Metaverse Strategy established by the government of Dubai in 2022, which aims to position Dubai as one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies and a global hub for the metaverse community.

At a private event in April 2024, Landvault unveiled their new tech stack designed to build immersive experiences. This includes an AI creation tool that accelerates the production of digital environments, a publishing platform that deploys digital twins on the web in minutes, and a comprehensive analytics platform.

“Joining forces with Masary and Mr. Khalil is a great achievement for Landvault and will accelerate our go-to market and ability to drive change in the public and private sector of the MENA region. Having their backing is a great vote of confidence” says Sam Huber, CEO of Landvault.

“We are impressed with Landvault’s commitment to the region and their innovative technology. We’re excited to partner with them to accelerate the rollout of this technology across the region,” says Khalil Abdulla, CEO at Masary Capital.

About Landvault

Landvault is building infrastructure to accelerate the metaverse economy, by building tools to create, deploy and monetize content. The company has helped over 200 clients enter the metaverse, including both Fortune 500 companies and government organizations like the Abu Dhabi government, Mastercard, L’Oreal, Red Bull, and Heineken. The company has raised a total of $40m over the past three years and continues to pioneer technological advancements

