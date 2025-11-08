Five new stores to open by 2026 as retail footprint expands by 20 percent

A 2,000-strong team propels growth, with 80 percent of future leaders emerging from within

Sustainability and Vision 2035 guide Landmark’s next chapter toward a net-zero future

Kuwait City: Landmark Group, the US$7 billion+ omnichannel retail and hospitality conglomerate, has recorded exceptional performance across its Kuwait operations, underscoring the market’s growing importance within the Group’s regional portfolio.

During the past financial year (July 2024 – June 2025), Landmark achieved double-digit sales growth in Kuwait, accompanied by a 10 percent expansion in retail space. This strong momentum carried into the first quarter of the current financial year 2025 - 2026, driven by an exceptional Back-to-School season across its flagship brands such as Centrepoint, Max Fashion, and Home Centre.

Today, Kuwait stands among Landmark’s strongest GCC markets and is home to three of Max’s top-performing stores. Building on this success, Landmark is embarking on an ambitious expansion plan that will see five new stores open by 2026 across its flagship brands. Accordingly, the Group’s retail footprint in Kuwait is expected to grow by 20 percent, in line with Landmark’s wider US$1 billion global plan to open 400 new stores by 2027.

The expansion also supports to Kuwait’s growing residential communities in Al Mutlaa and Sabah Al Ahmad, bringing Landmark’s value-driven retail experiences closer to customers. Over the past three years, the Group has opened six stores in Kuwait and remodeled thirteen existing ones, further elevating the in-store experience.

Advancing Kuwait’s Retail Transformation

Landmark continues to lead the region’s digital retail transformation. E-commerce currently accounts for nearly 20 percent of total sales regionally, with a seamless omnichannel model connecting stores and digital platforms.

The Group operates localized websites for Centrepoint, Max, and Home Centre offering Click & Collect, same-day delivery, and self-checkout services. A newly upgraded robotic fulfillment center in Kuwait now ensures faster delivery and enhanced inventory accuracy, underscoring Landmark’s drive to create a smarter, more connected shopping experience.

Empowering People and Talent from Within

With a workforce of around 2,000 employees, including a growing number of Kuwaiti nationals, Landmark continues to invest in its people as the cornerstone of its growth.

Through leadership and internship programs, the Group builds local capabilities and fosters a culture of inclusion and learning. Nearly 80 percent of Landmark’s future leaders in Kuwait are expected to emerge from within the organization reflecting its belief in empowering people to grow alongside the company.

Sustainability and Vision 2035

Guided by a deep commitment to responsible growth, Landmark integrates sustainability into every aspect of its operations, from using Better Cotton Initiative fabrics and FSC-certified recycled packaging to adopting LED lighting, smart-energy systems, and green-financed projects in new stores.

The Group also invests in youth empowerment, diversity, and community engagement, building pathways for the next generation of retail leaders.

These initiatives align with Kuwait Vision 2035, supporting the nation’s goals for diversification, sustainability, and human-capital development while advancing Landmark’s long-term ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Kuwait stands at the heart of our success story, a market that truly embodies our values of innovation, inclusivity, and progress. The achievements we celebrate today reflect the passion of our people, the trust of our customers, and the strength of our partnerships across the country. Together, we’ve transformed challenges into opportunities, and ideas into impact. As we move forward, our commitment is to continue redefining retail through smarter experiences, sustainable growth, and meaningful contributions to Kuwait’s future. Our journey here is about more than expansion, it’s about building a legacy of innovation and value that serves every community we touch.” said Rohit Nanda, Executive Vice President and Country Head – Kuwait, Landmark Group.

Seasonal Collections for Kuwait’s Shoppers

As the winter approaches, Landmark’s fashion and home brands are set to welcome customers to thoughtfully curated and value-driven seasonal collections across Kuwait. From contemporary outerwear and versatile essentials at Centrepoint and Max to refined comfort ranges at Home Centre, the Group continues to unite quality, design, and affordability under one roof.

Each collection reflects Landmark’s focus on everyday value and accessible style, reaffirming its role as a trusted lifestyle destination for families across Kuwait.

Looking Ahead

As Landmark enters its third decade in Kuwait, its mission remains clear: to make everyday life better through value, experience, and community contribution.

The Group continues to strengthen customer loyalty while shaping the future of retail through innovation, inclusion, and sustainable growth.

About Landmark Group:

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, Landmark Group has grown to become one of the largest and most successful omnichannel retail and hospitality conglomerates, with presence across over 15 countries in the Middle East, Africa, India and Southeast Asia. Based in the UAE since 1990, the Group owns and operates 21 established homegrown brands across an extensive network of more than 2,500 outlets, encompassing a gross leasable area of 33 million square feet. Landmark Group's success is driven by its diverse portfolio of established brands, across multiple retail categories, offering a comprehensive range of products across fashion, home, groceries and electronics.

These include Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Viva, Emax, HomeBox, Styli, Shoexpress, Spar and Easybuy. Beyond retail, Landmark Group has diversified into the leisure, fitness and hospitality sectors with brands like Fitness First, Citymax, Fun City, Fun Ville, Zafran and Carluccio’s.

The Group boasts unparalleled logistics capabilities, owning the MENA region's largest privately-owned distribution hub Omega Logistics and Logistiq, which offers state-of-the-art third-party logistics services.

Landmark Group places a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional value and achieving customer satisfaction throughout its comprehensive product range. The company has a dedicated workforce of more than 53,500 employees and continues to be certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) since 2017.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on our social media pages on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.