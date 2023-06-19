The Group plans to expand its existing capacity of 8.3MWp by an additional 2.1MWp, aiming for a total capacity of 10.4 MWp by the end of 2023. This move positions Landmark as one of the leading retailers in the region, powered by green energy.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Landmark Group, has extended its partnership with SirajPower, a leading provider of distributed solar energy in the GCC region. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the Group’s commitment to sustainable practices and contribute to the UAE's sustainability agenda.



Landmark Group currently has a solar capacity of 8.3MWp, with 67% of it facilitated by SirajPower. In addition, the Group has awarded an additional 2.1 MWp of solar rooftop and carport systems across four prominent sites in the UAE. The total solar capacity will be distributed among various locations, including Oasis Mall in Dubai and Sharjah, as well as two other sites in Al Quoz and JAFZA. This initiative will double the number of locations and increase the solar capacity by 25%. By deploying solar panels at these newly added locations, Landmark Group expects to offset approximately 2,485 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.



The above projects are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of this year and will make Landmark Group one of the largest solar-powered retailers in the region with 17.4GWh annual green energy production across eight locations in the UAE. This milestone achievement demonstrates the Group’s continued commitment to sustainable practices and creating a greener future for the UAE.



The partnership was celebrated at a signing ceremony, at Landmark Group’s HQ in Dubai. The event was attended by Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of SirajPower; Laurent Longuet, Chief Executive of SirajPower; Rajesh Garg, Group Chief Financial Officer of Landmark Retail; Gaurav Mediratta, General Legal Counsel for Landmark Group and Vishwanath Raman, General Manager Finance, Oasis Mall.



Laurent Longuet, Chief Executive of SirajPower, said: The installation of 2.1 MWp of solar rooftop and carport systems across four prominent Landmark Group sites in the UAE shall play a significant role in paving the way for a more sustainable future in the country. These projects represent a significant milestone for SirajPower and reinforce our commitment to providing distinctive, solar energy solutions that enable more organizations in the UAE to build a cleaner and more environmentally responsible future.



Rajesh Garg, Group Chief Financial Officer of Landmark Retail, said: “We believe in the power of sustainable practices to create a better future for our planet. By partnering with SirajPower to further expand our clean energy base, we are taking meaningful steps towards achieving our sustainability goals.”



With this expansion Landmark Group is continuing to lead the way in sustainable practices within the retail and hospitality sectors, aligning with the UAE's sustainability agenda and reinforcing its dedication to reducing carbon emissions and utilizing energy more sustainably.



The Group is also planning to implement similar sustainable energy initiatives in the other GCC countries, further extending its commitment to creating a greener future across the region.



Landmark Group is deeply committed to sustainability and doing business responsibly with a holistic framework & pledge to becoming a circular business that is climate positive across our value chain: Sustainable Products, Sustainable Operations and Sustainable Customers.



About Landmark Group

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, the Landmark Group has successfully grown into one of the largest and most successful retail organisations in the Middle East and India. An international, diversified retail and hospitality conglomerate that encourages entrepreneurship to consistently deliver exceptional value, the Group operates over 2,200 outlets encompassing over 30 million square feet across the Middle East, North Africa, India and Southeast Asia.



Landmark Group has a strong workforce of over 48,000 employees and provides a value-driven product range for the family through its retail concepts: Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Home Box, Emax, UAE’s first food discounter, VIVA and Styli, the Group’s first online-only fashion offering.



The Group is committed to being an employer of choice and has been recognized over the years, recently being named one of Asia’s and the Middle East’s top 5 Best Workplaces in 2021 by Great Place to Work®



The Group brands ensure the delivery of a seamless shopping experience to customers through a keen focus on their e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities

The Group has also diversified in the leisure, food and hospitality with Landmark Leisure, Citymax Hotels, Fitness First and Foodmark, the restaurant division, which operates the Group's own and franchise food outlets.



As a high-volume retailer, Landmark Group operates the MENA region’s largest privately-owned logistics and distribution hub. The company has now advanced to offer 3PL Logistics services with the launch its fully automated Mega Distribution Centre at JAFZA, Dubai under the brand name of Omega Logistics.



For more information visit our website

About SirajPower

SirajPower is a UAE-based company established by a respected local family with a strong heritage. SirajPower offers innovative solar solutions to businesses, government agencies, and commercial, industrial, and educational institutions of all sizes in the UAE, KSA, Oman, and throughout the wider Middle East. SirajPower provides comprehensive turnkey solutions combining the development, financing, construction, and operation of solar rooftops and carports.

The company’s advanced, record-breaking solar technology allows customers to maximise savings, gain energy independence, and meet sustainability goals. SirajPower is licensed and certified to offer under the same umbrella both Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC), O&M, and financing solutions. The company provides solar leasing system solutions that substantially reduce energy expenditure while fulfilling a sustainable future in line with the emirate’s long-term green vision.

To date, SirajPower holds the largest distributed solar energy portfolio in the UAE with more than 100 MWp secured and is rapidly expanding to become the regional Green Champion.

For more information on SirajPower, please visit: www.sirajpower.com