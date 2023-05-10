Amman: Landmark Amman Hotel and Conference Center is a newly renovated, contemporary hotel located in Amman’s Abdali business district. The Landmark Hotel is the only Jordanian owned and operated 5-star hotel in the country. It boasts 260 rooms and unparalleled conference facilities that can cater for one to 1000 guests. Additionally, the Landmark Amman features luxury dining and recreational services including a pool and gym facilities. A well-trained team of staff caters to the needs of business, leisure, and special event guests.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards with regards to working conditions.

Commenting on this achievement Ibrahim Karajeh, Landmark’s General Manager, said, “On the occasion of Labor Day, we are honored at Landmark to be recognized by Best Places to Work Program. This is a reflection of the positive culture we are careful to uphold and foster. The entire Landmark team is proud and thrilled to have received this award as management strives to create an inclusive and supportive work environment. Our team members are our greatest asset, and thus we continue to encourage them and provide them with the resources, spaces and tools to flourish on the path to success in their careers. We are grateful for their hard work and dedication, a fact that is recognized regularly through team building, fun events and trips we organize for them, so that they can continue to meet and exceed our guest expectations”.

This year, the program is partnering with “Partner for Good”, a Jordanian non-profit organization focusing on supporting local organizations through projects related to Community Engagement, Enterprise support, Micro Financing, Women Empowerment, child protection, youth empowerment, good governance, and workforce development.