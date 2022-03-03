Engineer "Hisham Hamza", CEO and Managing Director of Gosour Developments said that "Lamsa" for jewelry is one of the major and important brands in the gold and jewelry market, and that choosing Lamsa for jewelry and gold "Milano Tower" represents a strong addition to the project, It enhances our capabilities to attract major brands to our projects and confirms our seriousness and interest in the operational aspect of the project and our keenness on our clients' investments.



Hamza added : "Milano Tower" is the first of Gosour Developments in the New Administrative Capital, we intend to launch more projects in the coming period in the New Administrative Capital, due to the company's belief in the feasibility of the national project and the sustainable development achieved by the new republic.



Engineer "Mohamed ElShaaer", Chairman of Gosour Developments, said that Milano Tower was launched in June 2021, at investments of EGP 650 million pounds. The project is located in the New Capital downtown over an area of ​​4,800 square meters, on the main axis linking the Mohammed bin Zayed axis and The government district overlooks the Egypt Mosque and the Gold Souk. It includes of 3 basement and 15-storey mixed-use (commercial - administrative - medical).



The company has achieved a high sales rate since the start of the project.



Ayman Hosny, Chairman of Lamsa Jewelery, expressed his happiness to be present for the first time in the Administrative Capital, especially with a major company that has strong experience and previous work in the Egyptian real estate sector and with a project that is more than distinguished in terms of design and engineering, as well as its strategic location.

-Ends-