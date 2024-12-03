Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is pleased to welcome LALIGA to Riyadh with the inauguration of a dedicated workspace within its headquarters. This strategic move marks another milestone in the SPL's efforts to foster collaboration with the global football community, with LALIGA’s presence further emphasizing the SPL’s commitment to international partnerships and innovation in the sport.

The new workspace, designed for use by LALIGA and Spanish clubs, will officially commence operations on December 2nd, symbolizing a significant step forward in the growing relationship between the two leagues. This collaboration highlights the SPL’s increasing prominence within the global football landscape.

SPL CEO Omar Mugharbel and LALIGA President Javier Tebas attended the official opening at the SPL headquarters. This initiative aligns with LALIGA's broader internationalization strategy, which includes a presence in 34 countries through 11 global offices. Additionally, a LALIGA delegate will soon be based in Riyadh to further strengthen this partnership.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Mugharbel expressed his excitement: “We are thrilled to welcome LALIGA to Riyadh. This collaboration represents a vital step in forging closer ties between the SPL and other leagues, showcasing our dedication to opening the SPL to the world.” He also underscored the partnership's role in exchanging best practices and driving innovation within the league.

LALIGA President Javier Tebas added: “LALIGA is committed to supporting the growth of the sports and entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia. This workspace marks a new chapter in our relationship with the region and the SPL, and we are confident that this partnership will pave the way for exciting new projects.”

This partnership with LALIGA represents another step for the SPL as it continues its transformation journey. It paves the way for enhanced cooperation, enabling both organizations to share expertise and further elevate the sport, while inspiring the next generation of Saudi footballers.

About SPL

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is the governing body of Saudi Arabia's top-tier football division and the highest-ranked league in Asia, as recognized by the AFC. The SPL aims to create experiences that go beyond the 90 minutes of play, transforming every game week into a memorable event. Through its mission, the SPL focuses on developing the sport, nurturing talent, and blending competition, community, and culture to tell a story that resonates with fans worldwide.

In early 2023, the SPL launched a transformation strategy aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to position the league among the world's best. The strategy focuses on nurturing young talent, attracting top international players, improving club governance, and driving competitiveness both on and off the pitch. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the SPL is shaping a football legacy that extends far beyond the game itself, contributing to the growth of the sport and the nation.

About LALIGA

LALIGA is the largest football ecosystem in the world. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LALIGA EA SPORTS and the 22 of LALIGA HYPERMOTION, and is responsible for organising professional football competitions in Spain. LALIGA has over 230 million followers globally across social networks, on 16 platforms and in 20 different languages. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain) it has the most extensive international network of any sports property and is present in 34 countries through 11 offices. The organisation carries out its social work through its FOUNDATION and was the world's first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LALIGA GENUINE.