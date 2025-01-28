Dammam, KSA: In a remarkable achievement for Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning tech scene, LAHINT has been named the Best Startup in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for 2024, surpassing 6,500 competing companies.

This accolade was awarded during the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards ceremony held on the Queen Elizabeth Yacht in Dubai. Among the distinguished guests in attendance were H.H. Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum and Yaqoob Al Ali, Advisor to H.H. Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, along with prominent leaders from the global business and technology sectors.

Representing LAHINT at the event, Mohamed Ibrahim (CEO) and Khalid Alsulami (Chief Strategy Officer) received the award in recognition of the company’s groundbreaking contributions to digital transformation in Saudi Arabia. Through innovative automation solutions and real-time consulting services, LAHINT has rapidly gained prominence, demonstrating a compelling vision of integrating government portals into a single, comprehensive platform that streamlines services for both organizations and individuals.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mohamed Ibrahim expressed his pride in LAHINT’s achievement, stating: “Being selected as the Best Startup in Saudi Arabia for 2024, ahead of more than 6,500 other companies, is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team. We are committed to embracing cutting-edge technologies that meet the evolving needs of the Saudi market, in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030.”

Khalid Alsulami emphasized the responsibility that comes with such recognition: “This award motivates us to continue developing advanced tech solutions, forging strategic partnerships with government and private entities, and enhancing our platform’s capabilities. We remain focused on helping Saudi Arabia solidify its position as a global technology and innovation hub.”

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards is internationally esteemed, highlighting influential companies that demonstrate leadership and innovation in their fields. LAHINT’s accomplishment mirrors the dynamic growth of the Kingdom’s startup ecosystem and underscores the drive toward a digitally empowered future.

Looking ahead, LAHINT will continue to invest in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, smart automation, and real-time digital services, all aimed at raising operational efficiency across different sectors. With this milestone, LAHINT reinforces its status as a strategic partner fueling the Kingdom’s broader objectives for economic diversification, digital transformation, and global competitiveness.

About Lahint

Lahint is a revolutionary platform designed to streamline access to government and public services in Saudi Arabia. Our user-centric approach leverages cutting-edge technology, including audio conferencing, screen sharing, and AI chatbot solutions, to offer a seamless and secure experience. Lahint aims to connect users with trusted service providers, eliminating complexities associated with navigating governmental websites. With a focus on efficiency, accessibility, and transparency, Lahint is poised to transform the service sector and shape a more effective future.