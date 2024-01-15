Dammam, KSA: Saudi-based LAHINT, specializing in streamlining government procedures, has successfully closed a one-million Saudi Riyal investment round backed by angel investors, in an innovative shift set to radically transform government services in the Kingdom.

Founded in 2023 by Mohammad Ibrahim and Ahmed Saber, the company focuses on simplifying government services using advanced technologies like AI, Voice Conferencing, and Screen Sharing, along with enabling services through apps like WhatsApp.

Mohammad Ibrahim, founder, and CEO of LAHINT, expressed his high ambitions, affirming that these technologies will open new horizons in facilitating and accelerating access to government and public services. This advancement represents a sophisticated alternative to traditional methods, which usually require travel and hours of waiting for a single service. LAHINT aims to replace them with its unique and revolutionary solutions.

Ibrahim clarified that LAHINT works in parallel with government portals, focusing on automating service steps for end-users rather than competing with these portals. He confirms that the anticipated platform will serve everyone, especially those not proficient in computers. Just a conversation with the company via WhatsApp will activate a chatbot interaction, simplifying all steps up to the complete execution of the service.

Steadily advancing towards innovation, LAHINT hints that its current system is under continuous development, with plans to launch a beta version in the second quarter of 2024. This will be followed by automation processes in the third quarter of the same year, aiming for complete automation of all government services using AI by 2027.

LAHINT showcases promising technical potential, promising to revolutionize service patterns, not only in terms of speed and efficiency but also in enhancing user experience and providing reliable, continuous service availability. These transformations mark a qualitative leap in the trajectory of government services, enhancing the Kingdom's position as a leader in adopting advanced tech solutions."

About LAHINT

