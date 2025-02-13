Riyadh, KSA: Saudi-based LAHINT and Oman-based EBANAH announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the third day of the LEAP 2025 global conference in Riyadh, aimed at enhancing government service automation and developing innovative digital solutions in the region.

This strategic partnership focuses on technical integration, knowledge exchange, and digital infrastructure enhancement, contributing to operational efficiency and improved service quality for individuals and businesses. Key areas of collaboration include cloud computing, AI analytics, and smart automation technologies to optimize the speed and efficiency of government services.

The agreement aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which supports digital transformation, and Oman’s Vision 2040, which focuses on building a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. The partnership is expected to generate revenues of up to $5 million over the next three years in Oman, reflecting the significant economic potential of this collaboration.

The agreement is set for three years, with an option to extend based on the achievement of joint strategic objectives. The MoU was signed by Eng. Tariq Aljabr, Vice Chairman and Head of Business Development at LAHINT, and Mohammed Hilal Al-Hosni, Business Development Manager at EBANAH.

Eng. Tariq Aljabr stated, "This strategic partnership marks a significant step toward enhancing government service automation in Oman and fostering knowledge transfer. Our collaboration with EBANAH focuses on delivering cutting-edge automation solutions and AI-driven technologies to improve operational efficiency and simplify processes for users."

Mohammed Al-Hosni added, "Our collaboration with LAHINT will contribute to the development of Oman’s digital infrastructure for government services, enhancing user experiences and providing smart solutions that accelerate the pace of digital transformation in the Sultanate."

About LAHINT

LAHINT is a Saudi-based tech company specializing in automating government services using AI and RPA to streamline processes for individuals and businesses. The platform integrates multiple government services into a single, user-friendly system, reducing complexity, errors, and processing time. With a goal to automate 50 services by 2027, LAHINT is driving digital transformation in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

About EBANAH

EBANAH is a leading Omani company in the field of language technologies and digital transformation solutions. The company seeks to lead the language technology industry in Oman and the region by advancing human-machine interaction through the understanding of cutting-edge natural language technology within AI. The company also seeks to educate and empower companies, individuals, and the academic community with language technology solutions that enhance communication, decision-making, and automation.