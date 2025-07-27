Cairo: Lafarge Egypt, a member of Holcim Group and a leading provider of innovative and sustainable building materials, proudly concludes its platinum sponsorship of two significant industry events held in Cairo this June, the Sustainability & ESG International Summit 2025 and the Cementitious Materials Congress EMEA 2025. Organized by Industry Link, a European entity renowned for hosting impactful summits, these events were held for the first time in Egypt and the wider region, serving as strategic platforms to advance dialogue around decarbonization, green construction, and regulatory innovation in the cement industry.

Participation in these summits embodies the Holcim Group’s “NextGen Growth 2030” strategy, which emphasizes sustainable construction through low-carbon solutions. This approach aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030, highlighting Lafarge Egypt’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration to support national and regional climate goals.

The events brought together a distinguished group of policymakers, industry leaders, and academic experts, calling for a unified roadmap for green transformation. A key consensus emerged around the need for transparent, standardized Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting, now recognized as an essential business imperative rather than a voluntary initiative. Lafarge Egypt demonstrated how ESG is embedded across its operations, reinforcing stakeholder trust, improving performance, and showcasing a measurable commitment to decarbonization.

Among the congress’s most important outcomes was a unified call to accelerate the certification process for the supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs). This step is vital for reducing the industry’s clinker factor, scaling the adoption of low-carbon alternatives, and supporting Egypt’s climate ambitions.

The events also spotlighted the importance of academic-industry collaboration to drive innovation in sustainable construction. A proposed consortium between leading cement producers and Egyptian universities to focus on developing the green SCMs, fostering a robust pipeline of next-generation, low-carbon building materials.

In parallel, strong emphasis was placed on advancing circular economy practices. The sector reaffirmed its commitment to increasing the co-processing of waste as alternative fuels reducing dependence on fossil fuels while contributing to Egypt’s waste management objectives. Additionally, the industry is accelerating the adoption of digital and AI-powered technologies, including smart plant operations and predictive maintenance systems, to optimize energy use, lower emissions, and scale green cement production.

Through its sponsorship and strategic contributions, Lafarge Egypt, a member of Holcim Group, reaffirmed its leadership in shaping a more resilient, inclusive, and environmentally responsible construction sector. The company remains dedicated to fostering impactful dialogue, leading Egypt’s transition toward a low-carbon built environment.