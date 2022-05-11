Louisa McCormack appointed as the Principal of the state-of-the-art campus

Dubai, UAE: Ladybird Nursery is proud to announce the launch of its latest Dubai campus, with the state-of-the-art facility in Al Barsha 3, set to open in August 2022 at the start of the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Ladybird Nursery Al Barsha marks the third campus in the city, and is set to be the world’s largest standalone LEED Gold Certified nursery.

Embedding sustainability within the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum, Ladybird Al Barsha will offer students aged six months to four years a series of environmentally friendly learning opportunities woven into the new campus’ facilities, which spans 15 classrooms up to FS1. It will be headed up by Louisa McCormack as Principal, who joins after a five-year tenure at Ladybird JVC. With one of the lowest child to staff ratios in the industry, the Al Barsha 3 campus will welcome more teachers into the Ladybird family in the coming months.

Monica Valrani, Montessori Directress and CEO of Ladybird Nursery says, “We are delighted to grow our family in the UAE and very excited to welcome children and parents to our new Al Barsha campus from the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Al Barsha is a diverse community consisting of families from various backgrounds and we look forward to supporting the development of every child within the community.”

Designed under the theme of Sustainability, Ladybird Nursery acquired the services of award-winning architects, Godwin Austen Johnson to build the state-of-the-art campus with large open spaces, attaining the LEED Gold Certification by the US Green Building Council.

Located in close proximity of Saudi German Hospitality, the 64,000 sq ft campus encapsulates sustainable best practice teaching methodologies woven into the infrastructure of Ladybird Nursery Al Barsha. The campus will consist of a sensory and organic garden where children will explore the impact of environmental conservation through planting seeds and learning about the life cycle of plants. The Splash Pad, which offers enriching water play activities, will teach children about the benefits of water conservation within the mini-water park. Children will develop their motor skills as they ride their cycles down the customised cycle track on campus or dance to their favourite songs and nursery rhymes in the indoor music room. The little explorers can connect with nature and explore their creative imaginations at the Mud Kitchen through sensory play.

The Al Barsha 3 campus will also include a language room, offering both Arabic and French language subjects that will support students’ speech development. Other amenities include an indoor soft play area; a skills area, an indoor reading garden, and a sandpit play area.

Ladybird Nursery was first established in Jumeirah in 1996, and opened its second nursery in JVC in 2016. The Al Barsha 3 campus will encapsulate Ladybird’s vision to create inclusive early childhood learning experiences, and the EYFS curriculum-based nursery incorporates the Montessori Approach that innovatively combines real world learning outcomes - including hands-on learning with collaborative play in a classroom setting. The individualised teaching methodology focuses on the learning needs of every child, showcasing collaborative skills and self-confidence. Children work in groups and individually to discover and explore the knowledge of the world to develop their maximum potential.

Registrations open from May 2022 and parents can address inquiries to: info.albarsha@ladybirdnursery.ae

For more information, visit https://ladybirdnursery.ae/

About Ladybird Nursery

Founded over 25 years ago, Ladybird Nursery has established itself as one of Dubai’s leading British nurseries for children aged between 6 months and four years, with an outstanding reputation for the high quality of its childcare and education.

Experienced and dedicated staff, complemented by a low student-to-teacher ratio, ensures youngsters enjoy a warm, friendly and nurturing environment in which they can play, learn, have fun and evolve during their early years.

Ladybird Nursery follows the UK’s Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum in a Montessori setting, to provide an enriching and well-balanced programme of activities covering learning areas such as personal, social, emotional and creative development, communication, language, literacy, problem-solving, reasoning and numeracy.

The purposefully designed classrooms are equipped with the latest educational equipment including Montessori materials, educational games, a vast selection of books and interactive digital smart boards. Additional facilities include spacious indoor and outdoor play areas over and above enhanced weekly activities such as singing, music and movement, Arabic, arts and crafts, water play, a customised fitness programme and a mini chefs cookery club.

Ladybird Nursery is located in Jumeirah 1 and Jumeirah Village Circle. Both locations operate in a ground floor only settings thereby ensuring greater safety for their children. The Jumeirah Village Circle location is purpose-built and holds a LEED Gold certification.

