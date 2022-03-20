Women of all ages were given free golf lessons offering a year-round teaching

More than 1,000 visitors attended Friday’s 'Ladies Day' at King Abdullah Economic City's Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, where females of all ages were invited to participate in free, expert-led golf lessons on the second day of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund tournament.

Devised by Golf Saudi to encourage more women and girls to try golf, Ladies Day included free group golf lessons, live entertainment, and complementary food, drinks, and ice cream plus luxury shuttle rides to the course's sensational views over the waters of the Red Sea on the famous 16th hole.

In the event’s Aramco Energy Zone, the crowds were given an inspirational interactive talk from Saudi businesswoman, pilot, author, singer, and entrepreneur, Adwa Al Dakheel. The day wrapped up with an electric performance from Saudi band ‘9:30’, fronted by Hanan Kamal.

Camilla Lennarth, LET professional and an international ambassador for Golf Saudi, was one of the players who delivered golf lessons as part of Ladies Day.

Speaking during the event, she said: “Sharing my love for golf with others and teaching some tips and tricks is one of my biggest passions just outside of playing on my own. This is what I love to do, especially when they're young and open minded and want to learn. It just gives me a purpose to help out younger girls and to grow the game. I loved being here and helping these ladies.

“Golf brings a lot of joy to everyone. They get to do something together in a beautiful place. They might get to know someone they didn't know before. I think so far it just looks like it's been a fun time. Doesn't matter if you want to become a pro or not, young girls, to older, you can make friends. You may aspire to be a pro. You can just come and do it all day, it doesn't matter. It just brings people together, and I think it's important to have such clinics.”

Twelve-year-old Shoug Alharbi was one of the many girls thrilled to have taken part in the day’s learning clinic, which ended with the group getting to hold the Aramco Saudi Ladies International trophy.

She said: "I'm overjoyed. I tried golf for the first time today, and it feels like I'm free, and it's a lot of fun! I picture myself as a professional golfer in the future. I'm still young, so perhaps not so soon, but I'll keep practicing because I had a lot of fun today.”

Adwa Al Dakheel ended her motivational talk by speaking one on one to several young girls on stage in the tournament’s Aramco Energy Zone.

"It’s an honour to be part of history in Saudi for one of the most prominent sports in the world,” said the multi-talented 30-year-old. “Golf might be another item on my bucket list!

"The many young girls that I spoke to as part of Ladies Day already have their own aspirations and don't need anyone to inspire them. They will reach somewhere special, and they might actually play as one of the professionals in a few years."

About Golf Saudi

Golf Saudi facilitates uptake and participation in golf through the delivery of world-class facilities, operational excellence and the implementation of industry best practice to position the Kingdom as an exceptional golfing nation. Combined with grass roots training and education programmes that introduce people to the game at the earliest opportunity and with the greatest ease, Golf Saudi is committed to delivering a dynamic national development programme that transforms the golfing landscape.

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. Aramco’s aim is to continue its long and proven track record, contributing multiple streams of value to its many stakeholders, while maintaining its reputation as a reliable supplier of sustainable energy to the world. This partnership with Aramco comes as part of the company’s efforts in female empowerment by providing an exciting new platform through which women can excel in this global sport, while also inspiring the next generation of girls to pursue their dreams and achieve their potential.