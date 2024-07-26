Abu Dhabi - lablab.ai, a platform by New Native Inc dedicated to advancing AI innovation, is supporting AI71, a pioneering AI company established by Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) and VentureOne, in the launch of a hackathon powered by the Falcon Large Language Models.



The partnership aligns with New Native’s wider mission to serve as a conduit between cutting-edge AI technology and its builders and enthusiasts. They hope to break down accessibility barriers and introduce its lablab.ai community to a powerful, emerging player in the AI technology space.

Hackathon participants will have first and exclusive access to AI71’s API Hub, which will enable users to use the Falcon LLMs through a pay-as-you go system rather than having to download the entire LLM, which would require extensive amounts of compute power.



"The world has made incredible strides in AI development the challenge is applying it to real-world problems," said Reda Nidhakou, the Acting CEO of VentureOne, AI71's parent company.



"That is the crux of this competition, and of AI71, which is dedicated to using AI to transform the way we work. Through the Falcon Hackathon, we’re offering coders unprecedented access to the Falcon LLMs through a beta release of our API Hub. We look forward to seeing the ground-breaking projects they will create.”



"This collaboration with AI71, especially with the deployment of their new API Hub, is in perfect alignment with an important part of our mission to democratize access to technology on a global playing field," said Pawel Czech, Co-Founder at New Native. "We're excited to introduce our community to a powerful alternative within the industry that's becoming increasingly well-respected. This is about partnering with a company that is becoming more recognized for its ongoing development and contributions in playing a major role supporting the growth of the AI industry."



Hackathon participants are competing for a $20,000 prize pool, split between cash and credits. Every participant that makes it through the pre-screening process will receive a minimum number of tokens (see details on lablab.ai). The event will showcase the versatility of Falcon's technology and platform, encouraging innovations in areas such as healthcare, legal, education, and retail, while allowing participants the freedom to explore new applications.



This collaboration is expected to significantly impact developers and AI builders within the lablab.ai community, providing them with access to a powerful LLM that can compete with other major players in the field. As the Falcon LLM continues to gain recognition for its ongoing development and contributions to the AI industry, this collaboration positions New Native as a key partner at the forefront of emerging AI technologies.

For more information about the upcoming event, please visit: Falcon Hackathon | Lablab.ai

About New Native / lablab.ai



New Native’s lablab.ai is a platform trusted by the world's most innovative organizations to empower the AI-native economy. Operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence ideas and actually deploying them, their ultimate goal is accelerating AI innovation and driving its progress forward. For more information, visit: https://newnative.ai/ & https://lablab.ai/



About AI71

AI71 is a pioneering AI company launched by Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) and VentureOne. AI71 leverages Falcon, the globally ranked set of LLMs from the Technology Innovation Institute, and other leading AI models to apply AI innovation to real-world challenges. AI71's focus spans multiple domains, including the productivity, medical, education, and legal sectors. In addition to offering a product library, it offers custom solutions for unique challenges.



