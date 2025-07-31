Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE India Business Council – UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) has announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors, powered by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Now in its second consecutive year as a Community Partner, UIBC-UC continues to reinforce its commitment to supporting high-growth entrepreneurship, fostering cross-border innovation, and advancing the UAE’s position as a global launchpad for startup success.

Taking place from 12–15 October 2025 at Dubai Harbour, Expand North Star marks its 10th edition by evolving into a year-round global platform connecting founders, investors, and industry disruptors. As the event expands into innovation markets across Africa, Asia, and Europe, Dubai remains the central node in this rapidly scaling global ecosystem. UIBC-UC’s ongoing involvement opens doors to its extensive bilateral network of 15 Founding Members, leading Indian and Emirati business organizations that drive trade, investment, and business exchange between the two nations.

“This marks our second consecutive year as Community Partner with Expand North Star, reaffirming the strategic value we see in this global platform. ENS is more than a startup showcase, it’s a dynamic launchpad that connects founders to capital, market intelligence, mentorship, and, crucially, the right networks of investors, enablers, and customers,” said Mr. Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of UIBC-UC and KEF Holdings.

“The UAE continues to emerge as a leading global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, with supportive policies, investor readiness, and world-class infrastructure. For Indian startups, it offers not just geographic proximity, but a real gateway to global expansion.”

“At UIBC-UC, our mission is to deepen the UAE-India economic corridor by fostering innovation, driving cross-border investment, and enabling ecosystem-level collaboration. Expand North Star is a vital part of this vision, and we look forward to growing this partnership in the years ahead,” he added.

At Expand North Star 2025, UIBC-UC will continue to support curated startup engagements, investor matchmaking, and high-level dialogue across emerging innovation tracks, including Gitex ScaleX, Green Impact, and the visionary Artificial Imagination experience. These initiatives align with the UAE’s national strategies to position itself as a global hub for digital economy and innovation-driven growth.

This collaboration is ably driven by dedicated teams from both organizations including Kshitij Korde, Neha Sahni, Simar Kaur, Prathibha Prem Kumar, and Aiswarria Suchith from UIBC-UC and Alexandra Nunes, Ashwin Rajmohan, Teena Tolani Thawani, and Jonathan Paulson from Expand North Star.

Together, they continue to drive momentum at the intersection of innovation, investment, and international collaboration.

As the world’s most ambitious founders prepare to gather in Dubai this October, UIBC-UC’s continued partnership with Expand North Star, alongside recent collaborations with esteemed education institutions like Abu Dhabi School of Management and SP Jain represents a significant step in building a dynamic, cross-border innovation corridor between the UAE and India.

“Together, these partnerships will drive forward inclusive growth, deepen bilateral ties, and help shape the next decade of entrepreneurship and economic leadership,” concluded Mr Kottikollon.

About UIBC-UC

The UAE India Business Council UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) is the Official Joint Chamber, established under the patronage of India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. UIBC-UC aims to foster innovative economic collaboration between the two nations.

UIBC-UC was inaugurated on February 18, 2023, aligning with the first anniversary of the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The Council, launched by UAE’s Hon. Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, in the presence of Ambassador of India to the UAE, Mr. Sunjay Sudhir, and the Consul General of India in Dubai, seeks to amplify CEPA's influence.

Committed to ushering in a new era of collaboration, UIBC-UC leverages its unparalleled network of 15 Founding Members representing leading Indian and Emirati business organizations. This consortium manages assets exceeding USD 1 trillion, positioning it at the forefront of fostering dynamic partnerships that shape the economic future of both nations.

Building on a rich history of economic ties, UIBC-UC identifies strategic projects that businesses in both countries can undertake. This includes investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, hybrid renewable energy, IT, tourism infrastructure, and shipping, enabling Indian businesses to use the UAE as a base for global expansion.

UIBC-UC has played a pivotal role in significant projects like Emaar's Rs 500 crore FDI project in Srinagar, Bharat Mart, and UAE India Friendship Hospital. The Council also influences policy development between India and the UAE, offering members access to high-level delegations and key figures.

Additionally, UIBC-UC facilitates involvement in marquee events, provides platforms for exchanging insights and best practices, fosters business networking, and advocates for policies supporting member interests.

Ultimately, UIBC-UC envisions playing a vital role in assisting both governments to realize CEPA's objectives of elevating bilateral non-oil trade to USD 100 billion and securing USD 75 billion in investments from the UAE to India by 2030.

In line with this mission, UIBC-UC recently facilitated the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of the India-UAE Friendship Hospital. This groundbreaking healthcare initiative aims to deliver world-class medical services, foster medical research, and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two nations. The hospital will symbolize a shared commitment to human development, healthcare equity, and bilateral cooperation in the life sciences sector.

