Cairo, Egypt: Mental health and well-being are crucial when going through the arduous journey of cancer treatment. Recognizing the strong connection of the mind and body, L’Oréal Egypt through its international brand La Roche Posay is proud to announce a new collaboration with Baheya Foundation to launch the “Fight with Care” program dedicated to supporting women undergoing cancer treatment, offering them a holistic approach that combines psychological, emotional, and physical care.

Baheya Foundation has been unwavering in its dedication to women suffering from cancer since 2015. Their work goes beyond medical care, offering vital emotional and psychological support that empowers women to face their challenges with strength and resilience. La Roche Posay has also been helping cancer patients for over 25 years (1997) through several areas including, La Roche Posay Thermal Center in the town of La Roche-Posay, in the middle of France, where the brand was born. The thermal center has welcomed thousands of cancer sufferers That’s where La Roche Posay started its very first supportive care, through the scientific innovations of La Roche Posay Products, and through various awareness campaigns and trainings.

The “Fight with Care” program aims to establish and prepare a training room inside Baheya hospital in its Sheikh Zayed branch to conduct various trainings and workshops including makeup, to benefit 1000 patients in a year. The program will also provide essential products to patients and raise awareness among families, patients, and healthcare providers. This will be achieved through both in-person training and the program's dedicated website cancer-support.com – available in Arabic – to provide the knowledge and information needed.

Dave Hughes, L’Oréal Egypt Managing Director, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership stating, "At L’Oréal, we believe in the power of beauty to uplift and empower, we believe in the strength and resilience of women to turn challenges into opportunities and achieve their goals That's why, over the years we've partnered with like-minded allies to empower women across various fields through different programs”

He also added, “By combining the expertise of La Roche-Posay with the dedication of the Baheya Foundation, we are committed to making a meaningful impact in the lives of those fighting cancer as they go through their treatment journey, building a community of care where patients feel supported and understood to fight cancer with care. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will bring and to continuing our mission in L’Oréal Egypt of empowering women”

Dr. Jaylan Ahmed, CEO of Baheya Foundation commented, “We are thrilled to be working together to support the brave women battling cancer at Baheya. This collaboration is designed to provide both emotional and physical support needed to overcome this challenge.”

Dr. Jaylan reaffirmed Baheya's dedication to caring for breast cancer survivors, offering them the psychological and emotional strength they need to continue their treatment adding, “Together with L'Oréal, we will organize a variety of activities such as trips, birthday celebrations, art workshops, and beauty treatments to uplift our patients' spirits throughout their journey.”

Sandrine Japhet-Sibboni, LDB General Manager, also stated, "At La Roche-Posay, we believe that caring for people with cancer also means caring for their skin. This understanding is at the heart of our decision to launch the 'Fight with Care' program in Egypt, in partnership with the remarkable Baheya Foundation. This initiative goes beyond mere awareness—it's about delivering tangible support through workshops, training sessions, and psychological care. We recognize the immense challenges faced during cancer treatment, and we're committed to helping women regain their confidence and feel empowered throughout their journey."

The signing ceremony was held at the Baheya Foundation hospital at Sheikh Zayed City branch attended by L’Oréal Egypt management and Baheya Foundation management in presence of esteemed media partners. During the day, the crowd had the chance to take a full tour in the facility and celebrate the official opening of the training room established inside the hospital to serve Baheya patients.