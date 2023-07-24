RIYADH & DUBAI – Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Monstarlab, a global leader in digital transformation and innovation consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration to support customers in the Middle East to achieve their digital strategy goals and accelerate the region’s transformation into a leading digital economy.

According to an IDC report, digital transformation investments in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa are set to more than double from 2021–2026. By 2026, those investments will top $74 billion and account for 43.2% of all investments in information and communications technology (ICT). Businesses across the region are moving to scale their IT investments for greater innovation, efficiencies, and business value to increase their competitiveness.

Kyndryl and Monstarlab will work together to create more value for customers through the combination of Kyndryl’s designer-led, collaborative co-creation approach, longstanding consulting expertise, and industry-leading technology integration solutions, along with Monstarlab’ s global expertise in end-to-end enterprise-level digital solutions. Monstarlab has more than 1,500 employees internationally, driving digital transformation projects for a wide range of organisations across many sectors including finance, healthcare and emerging tech.

Kyndryl and Monstarlab will work closely with customers to co-create technology platforms and solutions to solve their business challenges, transform and modernise their systems, navigate complex technology environments and accelerate outcomes.

"We firmly believe that co-creation is key to unlocking innovation. By actively involving customers in the process, we tap into their unique insights and needs, fueling a collaborative journey towards digital transformation goals,” said Mohamed Mousa, Vice President, Strategic and Focus Accounts, Kyndryl Middle East and Africa. “We are excited to partner with Monstarlab, combining our expertise to deliver exceptional value and support for our customers."

"Our exciting new partnership with Kyndryl creates the ability for both organisations to provide end to end Digital Transformation services that will unlock exponential value for our clients,” said Mark Jones, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Monstarlab. “Blending Monstarlab’s world class Strategy and Experience Design capabilities with Kyndryl’s proven and market leading expertise in technology and infrastructure, creates a set of complementary services that are genuinely differentiated in the Middle East region."

