UAE, Dubai: In line with Emirates Health Services' (EHS) commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare services to meet global standards, Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah has undergone significant upgrades in its Intensive Care Unit throughout 2023 and 2024. The revamped closed intensive care unit adheres to the latest international standards, featuring cutting-edge medical equipment and advanced technology to effectively address emergency cases. These enhancements reflect EHS strategic focus on bolstering quality and safety systems while providing exceptional medical care to patients.

Afra Salim, Director of Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, confirmed that these latest upgrades mark a significant addition to the medical services offered at the hospital. They exemplify Emirates Health Services' commitment to continuously enhance its facilities, ensuring top-notch healthcare for patients, and improving the efficiency and quality of medical care. She commended the dedicated efforts that have positioned the Intensive Care Unit as a leader in efficiently managing diverse complex cases and critical conditions.

Dr. Reda Sherif, Head of the Intensive Care Unit at Kuwait Hospital, explained that the unit conducts more than 25 precise throat incision procedures monthly. The recent enhancements have decreased patient wait times, lowered blood transfusion needs, and reduced ICU stays. He also noted the introduction of a vital new service for patients requiring plasma exchange, along with the bolstering of immediate response to critical cases under the continuous supervision of the critical care physician and medical team around the clock, seven days a week.

The medical team in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit has excelled in saving the lives of numerous patients facing severe, life-threatening illnesses. These individuals needed intensive care and extended periods on ventilators. Through their expertise, the team has effectively implemented cutting-edge treatment approaches, resulting in minimized complications and setbacks. This underscores the hospital's unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare that places the well-being and safety of patients at the forefront.