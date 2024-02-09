Manama, Bahrain: Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, showcases its latest offerings for social housing finance facilities at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning Finance Exhibition 2024 taking place at the City Centre Bahrain from February 8th till the 17th.

Customers will be happy to know that they will receive a complimentary real estate private notary and valuation, free insurance, complimentary iFix gold package services as well as an optional 6-month profit-accruing grace period. To further enhance and streamline the home buying journey, KFH-Bahrain is also offering its customers the opportunity to avail furniture financing up to 12,000 BD for their new homes. These offerings are available to all eligible beneficiaries of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning’s social housing services with representatives from KFH-Bahrain available on site to assist visitors, answer inquiries, register interested customers and process finance facilities throughout the period of the exhibition.

Mr. Hamed Mashal, Executive Manager – Head of Retail Banking at Kuwait Finance House - Bahrain, said, “We are honored to continue our partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and Eskan Bank, enabling Bahraini families by providing sustainable financing solutions at competitive rates. Empowering our valued client base has always been central to our mission and facilitating their journey towards homeownership is a key aspect of our commitment. We extend a warm invitation to all visitors to join us at the exhibition, where our dedicated representatives will be more than happy to assist you.”

KFH-Bahrain’s commitment to providing sustainable financing solutions for Bahraini homebuyers remains steadfast, in line with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and Eskan Bank’s commendable endeavors on this front. Interested parties are urged to attend the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning Finance Exhibition 2024 to discover the latest offerings and seize the opportunity to obtain the most competitive rates.

-Ends-