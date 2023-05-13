Kuwait Finance House - Bahrain announced today that its clients can now start using Samsung Wallet, a digital wallet solution that allows clients to complete secure contactless payments at several online, on-site and in-store outlets around the world using Samsung devices. Samsung Wallet is another contribution to KFH Bahrain's continued efforts to improve its retail services and elevate the clients’ purchasing experience by offering them a safe, fast, and convenient mobile payment experience.

Mr. Abdulrahman Alkhan, Head of Cards & eChannels at KFH Bahrain, said, “We are thrilled to offer the Samsung Wallet experience to our valued clients, which is as an important complement to KFH Bahrain's innovative payment methods. This new feature symbolizes our ongoing efforts to provide a variety of simple payment choices based on industry advancements and current trends, to provide our clients with an exceptional banking experience that fulfills their requirements and expectations whilst also guaranteeing the most advanced levels of protection and security, in line with the core security elements of the Samsung Wallet service. This initiative is an important step for the Bank as we strive to increase our exposure to clients so that they can reap the benefits of contemporary payment options all while offering them cutting-edge fintech solutions for a smooth, secure, and quick banking experience.”

“Through our new partnership with KFH Bahrain, we continue to extend our reach to consumers in the region and make next-generation payment solutions available. We are working towards adding more features to Samsung Wallet to maximize traffic and enable customers to enjoy a seamless journey. We look forward to this new phase with KFH Bahrain.” said Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of MX Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics.

Samsung Wallet is a quick, easy and secure way for users to complete payments. It will be equipped with additional features in the near future including storing sensitive documents such as IDs, electronic keys, boarding passes – with just one swipe. As Samsung continues to collaborate with a variety of trusted partners and developers, the capabilities of Samsung Wallet will continue to grow.

The Samsung Wallet platform is protected by strong hardware and Samsung’s Knox-based security technology to safely store sensitive information in device, including fingerprint recognition and encryption to make sure users’ important data are protected. It also replaces sensitive data with unique identification symbols which offers an extra layer of protection against potential digital and physical hacking attempts.

To activate Samsung Wallet, customers can download the Samsung Wallet App from Galaxy Store, log in to their Samsung account directly from Samsung Wallet App to set their PIN and fingerprint, then tap on ‘add card’ and scan or manually enter their card number.