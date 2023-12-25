Manama, Bahrain: Mr. Mohamed Jasim Meftah was named the $100,000 Monthly Grand Prize Winner of the Libshara Investment Savings Account draw for the month of November 2023 by Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain. The Bank also announced the winner of the fourth Quarterly Prize for the year 2023 worth $15,000, along with the other monthly prize winners including 20 prizes worth a total of $20,000 and 40 special Libshara prizes of $500 for each winner. The Libshara prize draw was attended by the Bank's internal and external auditors, as well as a delegate from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC).

Mr. Hamed Mashal, Executive Manager - Head of Retail Banking at KFH-Bahrain said "It gives me great pleasure to congratulate Mr. Mohamed Jasim Meftah on winning the Libshara November Grand Prize. I'd also like to congratulate Mr. Shehab Ali Bader on winning the Quarterly Grand Prize, as well as all of the November monthly prize winners.”

“At KFH-Bahrain, we constantly strive to exceed our customers’ expectations, and the Libshara Investment Savings Account is just one example of how we put our customers first. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to save money, win prizes, and have a premium banking experience that meets their needs. We aim to innovate and improve our products and services and work towards more accessible and practical financial solutions for all.”

On his end, Mr. Mohamed Jasim Meftah expressed “I am very happy to be the winner of this month's Grand Prize. I never imagined I'd win such a large amount, and it's all because of KFH-Bahrain’s Libshara Saving Account. I'd like to thank KFH-Bahrain for allowing me to be a part of this. I encourage everyone to open a Libshara Savings Account. It is an excellent solution for anyone who wants to save money while also winning rewards.”

With Libshara, account holders can unlock rewarding opportunities to win prizes. The prize structure includes mega, grand, monthly and special segments prizes, providing multiple opportunities for customers to be rewarded. To participate, customers must have a minimum savings balance of BD 50 or its equivalent in US Dollars in their Libshara accounts for at least 30 days. Clients can triple their chances of winning the Mega Prize of $500,000 by increasing the investment period of their Libshara account.