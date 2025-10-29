Kulture Developments has announced the launch of its new project, Patterns, in the heart of Fifth Settlement, New Cairo, in partnership with IGI, with investments of around EGP 5bn. This step supports the company’s strategy of developing innovative real estate projects and reflects developers’ confidence in the strength of the Egyptian real estate market.

For his part, Mohamed Abdel Hamid, CEO of Kulture Developments, stated that the Patterns project represents a qualitative leap in the concept of mixed-use developments.

He explained that through this project, the company aims to deliver a comprehensive real estate product that combines innovative design, sustainable operations, and guaranteed investment returns.

The company aims for this project to become one of the most prominent commercial, administrative, and medical destinations in New Cairo.

Abdel Hamid added, “We take pride in our partnership with IGI, one of the leading and largest real estate development companies. This collaboration brings significant added value to Kulture Developments, thanks to IGI’s comprehensive development vision. It also reflects our belief in the power of strong partnerships to drive the sustainability of the real estate sector and strengthen investor confidence in the Egyptian market.”

He explained that Patterns is a mixed-use development comprising commercial, administrative, and medical components. It is built on a land area of around 11,000 sqm, with a built-up area of 20,000 sqm, and is considered one of the most prominent commercial, administrative, and medical developments in East Cairo.

The project stands out for its strategic location and unique architectural design, which reflects a modern European style. The company has contracted with Raef Fahmy Architects to design the project — one of the leading architectural firms in the field of contemporary design, Abdel Hamid noted.

He noted that the project enjoys a prime location along one of the main axes in Fifth Settlement, occupying a corner plot overlooking two streets, directly facing the Public Prosecutor’s Office and surrounded by prestigious residential compounds as well as some of the largest commercial and administrative malls in the area.

He added that the development stands out with its distinctive European downtown–inspired design, featuring a blend of independent and interconnected buildings and offering spacious layouts that are unmatched in the Egyptian real estate market.

He added that the project offers units starting from 50 sqm for offices, 35 sqm for clinics, and 60 sqm for retail stores. It includes shops, restaurants, cafés, banks, a supermarket, administrative offices, clinics, laboratories, a pharmacy, and a selection of global brands. The company is offering flexible payment plans, and project delivery is scheduled within three years.

The company’s CEO stated, “At Kulture Developments, we believe success is defined not merely by the scale of our investments, but by our ability to deliver a truly rewarding investment experience—one that ensures our clients sustainable value and guaranteed returns. This vision is perfectly embodied in the Patterns project.”

He further emphasized that the company’s team brings extensive expertise in developing and marketing mixed-use projects, backed by a proven record of success in the commercial and administrative sectors. He noted that such achievements require specialized capabilities and a deep understanding of the needs of both visitors and end users alike.