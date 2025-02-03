

Kulture Developments has announced its entry into Egypt’s real estate market, marking the beginning of a new phase of development aimed at achieving market leadership in record time. The company is launching its operations with a promising project in east Cairo, spanning over 60 acres in the Sixth Settlement area of New Cairo.

Mohamed Abdel Hamid, CEO of Kulture Developments, stated that the company is built on over 20 years of experience in real estate development sector. This extensive expertise will be leveraged to implement the company’s ambitious strategic plans for development and expansion in the real estate market, based on a clear, well-defined, and carefully studied action plan.

Abdel Hamid pointed out that the company’s strong start with its first project in east Cairo reflects its ambitious goals and the establishment of a significant real estate entity.

He added that the company is backed by a shareholder structure with extensive experience and strong financial solvency. These shareholders are already involved in established real estate companies that are executing multiple projects in the market and have decided to launch a new company targeting the high-end Class A residential segment.

He noted that the company relies on a skilled and experienced team capable of ensuring a strong and distinguished entry into the real estate market. The team's shared vision and dream, along with their expertise and competence, guarantee the company a leading position in the market in record time.

Mohamed Abdel Hamid, CEO of the company, remarked, “At Kulture Developments, our mission is to provide integrated real estate solutions that meet the evolving demands of both local and international markets. We are committed to blending modern design with exceptional quality while catering to the diverse needs of our clients. We are thrilled to begin our journey in the Egyptian market and aspire to lead the way by delivering genuine value through our innovative projects.”

He explained that the company has an investment plan that includes a range of diverse real estate projects across various activities and locations. The company aims to develop projects that serve as landmarks in their respective areas, encompassing commercial, administrative, and residential developments. All projects are designed to meet the needs of different market segments, add value to the real estate sector, and contribute to the implementation of the state’s comprehensive urban development plan.

Abdel Hamid highlighted the company’s commitment to collaborating with leading entities in the field of engineering consultancy for its projects, ensuring the realization of its vision to deliver high-quality developments with exceptional standards and attention to details.

He further disclosed that the company will soon announce its first project in the real estate market, which will serve as a strong launch and reaffirm its commitment to adding value to Egypt's real estate sector and fulfilling customer aspirations.

He concluded that the company’s strategic plan aligns with the state’s development agenda, selecting project locations based on areas targeted by the government for urban development.