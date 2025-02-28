Kuehne+Nagel UAE

Strengthening position as a leading aerospace logistics

partner in the Middle East

Custom-design facility to boost safety and efficiency

Dubai / UAE — Kuehne+Nagel UAE inaugurates a custom-designed hub for Rolls-Royce aircraft engines in Dubai to streamline engine deliveries across the Middle East.

Rolls-Royce is a leading global supplier of aircraft engines in the civil aerospace sector. With distribution centres in the Netherlands, the U.S., and the U.K., the expansion of its UAE centre is aimed at preparing for the opening of the new Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai and the anticipated increase in air traffic.

The 3,000 sqm facility, located within Kuehne+Nagel’s existing hub in Dubai South, has undergone extensive refurbishment to optimise fulfilment operations. A specially fitted electric overhead travelling crane with a lifting capacity of 25 tons, along with a parallel 64-metre-long runway and travelling bridge, facilitates the movement of heavy equipment, as well as the loading and unloading of trucks. This automated solution enhances safety and security for both staff and goods while improving overall efficiency.

The centre will house the entire Rolls-Royce Trent high-bypass turbofan family, from smaller engines to Trent XWB, Rolls-Royce’s most powerful engine, with a 3-meter diameter fan and a weight of nearly 17 tons, as well as spare parts, units and nacelles.

During the inauguration ceremony on February 27th, 2025, Adrian Cuthell, Senior Vice President On-Wing Operations and Logistics at Rolls-Royce states: „The strategic location, reliability, and trust in Kuehne+Nagel’s logistics solutions, along with our long-standing global partnership, were key factors in selecting them to operate our hub in Dubai."

"We are thrilled to see this facility designed and fully re-fitted to RollsRoyce’s specifications. Our teams have worked diligently to ensure every aspect of the design is carefully tailored to support both the fulfilment and delivery teams operating in the centre, as well as the engines themselves, which, despite their size and weight, require the most delicate handling,” concludes Stephanie Kearney, Head of EMEA and Global Operating Standards Contract Logistics at Kuehne+Nagel.

Kuehne+Nagel supports Rolls-Royce across multiple locations, including the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, by delivering customised logistics solutions supporting their aerospace logistics needs.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 80,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world’s leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics.

Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries. As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), Kuehne+Nagel is committed to sustainable logistics by reducing its own environmental footprint and by supporting its customers with low-carbon logistics solutions.