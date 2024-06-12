HAJJAH-SA'ADA, YEMEN: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), Saudi Arabia's helping hand to the world, has been supporting the health sector in Yemen as part of its global humanitarian efforts. Recognizing the grave threat posed by measles, especially amid the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, KSrelief in cooperation with the Ministry of Health in Yemen, recently implemented a comprehensive Measles Vaccination Campaign and Pregnant Women Survey in four districts of the Hajjah governorate and in the Razih district in the Sa'ada governorate.

The campaign, carried out from April 29 to May 30, 2024, reached 15,284 beneficiaries. The first phase involved organizing vaccination services for children under 18 through 17 health workers stationed at various health facilities and seven mobile teams that visited around 70 target areas and villages.

Alongside the vaccination drive, KSrelief conducted an extensive awareness and education campaign. This included the distribution of brochures and posters educating the community on the nature of measles, its symptoms, preventive measures, and the available vaccination services.

The third component of the initiative focused on surveying the number of pregnant women in the target districts, monitoring their health status, and reinforcing early vaccination of their children. This data collection effort aims to enhance the planning and delivery of reproductive health services, both before and after childbirth, to better address the needs of expectant mothers.

The Measles Vaccination Campaign and Pregnant Women Survey are part of KSrelief's broader humanitarian and relief efforts in Yemen, which have been crucial in providing integrated health projects and enhancing the capacity of the Yemeni medical sector.

About KSrelief

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), established under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, represents Saudi Arabia's commitment to global humanitarian efforts. Inaugurated in May 2015, the center has implemented programs in more than 99 countries, with its work based on principles of fairness, objectivity, and collaboration with international organizations, focusing on providing aid to those in crisis worldwide.

