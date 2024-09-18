RZESZÓW, POLAND - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) delivered 25 ambulances out of 125 to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine. The balance of the ambulances will be delivered shortly.

The aid was delivered to the Ukrainian side by Dr. Abdullah Al Moallem, Head of the Health, and Environmental Aid Department at KSrelief, together with the Saudi Ambassador to Poland, Mohammed Rashid Al Hudaithti.

Previously, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has conducted 21 airlift operations laden with medical and relief aid, generators, and electrical appliances.

The Kingdom has previously announced the provision of a USD 400 million humanitarian aid package to Ukraine, including humanitarian aid worth USD 100 million through KSrelief as well as financing oil derivatives worth USD 300 million as a grant from the Kingdom.

KSrelief signed two joint cooperation agreements to provide medical and shelter assistance to Ukrainian refugees to neighboring countries, especially Poland, with the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), worth USD 10 million, equally divided between the Kingdom and Poland, the total support provided to Ukraine amounts to USD 410 million.

This project is part of the relief, and humanitarian efforts of the Kingdom represented by KSrelief, to help affected and in need people worldwide.

For further information and media inquiries please contact: Sarah Almarzuki - S.Almarzuki@ksrelief.org



About KSrelief:

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), established under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, represents Saudi Arabia's commitment to global humanitarian efforts. Inaugurated in May 2015, the centre operates in over 95 countries on principles of fairness, objectivity, and collaboration with international organizations, focusing on providing aid to those in crisis worldwide.

Social Handles:

Twitter: @KSRelief_EN | Instagram: @KSRELIEF | LinkedIn: ksrelief | Website: www.ksrelief.org