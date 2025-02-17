Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC) and Huawei have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during LEAP 2025 to drive innovation and digital transformation in the aviation sector. This strategic partnership is set to revolutionize airport operations and passenger experiences by leveraging Huawei's global expertise in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and KSIADC's leadership in transforming King Salman International Airport into a state-of-the-art aviation hub.

Spanning an impressive 57 square kilometers, King Salman International Airport is envisioned as one of the world’s largest and most advanced aviation hubs. The development will feature six runways, six terminals, and an iconic terminal designed to redefine the passenger experience. It will also include a private aviation hub, a cargo and logistics center, and an integrated airport city that combines residential, hospitality, retail, entertainment, office, logistics, and industrial assets. This comprehensive vision positions the airport as a global gateway for business, tourism, and logistics.

The collaboration will focus on integrating advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Private 5G-Advanced (5G-A) to enhance operational efficiency and elevate passenger services. It also includes the development of an AI-powered digital guest platform to streamline interactions, improve wayfinding, and offer personalized services. Additionally, the partnership aims to incorporate smart infrastructure solutions Private and IoT into airport operations, while exploring future innovations such as predictive analytics and advanced biometrics to ensure scalability and adaptability for evolving needs.

Linda Schucroft, VP of Digital Innovation of KSIADC, said: "This partnership with Huawei represents a significant milestone in our journey to transform King Salman International Airport into a global leader in smart aviation. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, we aim to redefine operational efficiency, elevate passenger experiences, and set new benchmarks for innovation in the aviation sector."

Simon Zousiyi, Deputy CEO of Huawei Saudi, added: "At Huawei, we believe that technology has the power to transform industries and create smarter, more sustainable ecosystems. This collaboration with KSIADC reflects our commitment to delivering innovative ICT solutions tailored to the unique needs of the aviation sector. Together, we aim to build a next-generation airport that not only enhances operational excellence but also redefines the passenger experience, setting a new standard for smart airports globally. This partnership aligns seamlessly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and we are proud to contribute to this transformative journey."

The MoU reflects the shared vision of KSIADC and Huawei to harness the power of technology to drive innovation and sustainability in the aviation industry. It also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which emphasizes the importance of modernizing infrastructure and fostering strategic partnerships to position the Kingdom as a global logistics and tourism hub.

The partnership highlights the critical role of technology-driven collaborations in shaping the future of industries. With this MoU, KSIADC and Huawei are poised to lead the transformation of the aviation sector, setting a global benchmark for smart airport solutions.

Huawei also showcased its innovations at LEAP 2025, held from February 9th to 12th in Riyadh, where it demonstrated how its holistic approach to digital transformation is revolutionizing industries with next-generation solutions. The company’s diverse range of offerings caters to the evolving demands of smart cities, healthcare, education, and industrial sectors, with a strong emphasis on delivering intelligent infrastructure that promotes sustainability and enhances operational efficiency.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

