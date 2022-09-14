RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: - The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) today announced at the Global AI Summit a signed agreement to create a set of Global AI Readiness Frameworks for key socio-economic domains such as e.g. health and smart mobility that could help countries adapt best practices in their use of AI necessary for countries to harness AI’s full potential.

The AI Readiness Framework will be developed by the ITU, with funding support from SDAIA, and will enable a variety of tools and activities to explore national AI best practices and countries’ readiness, identify existing gaps in national capabilities in order to encourage countries to address such gaps.

H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, SDAIA President remarked, “We truly believe that nations should collaborate and exchange as much of the AI know-how and best practices as possible to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of national efforts.”

Based on its technical Focus Groups on AI, ITU will leverage its AI for Good multistakeholder community of experts to define the methodology and conduct the study to develop the set of Global AI Readiness Frameworks, and to validate both the study’s approach, findings, and the draft Frameworks.

Given the rapid evolution of the field of AI, there is a concern that without such a set of frameworks , countries that have yet to adopt AI will continue to fall behind. This initiative between SDAIA and the ITU is grounded in aligned perspectives between both organizations that global best practices and insights into advances and techniques to harness AI’s capabilities should be shared, the frameworks could help understand where AI is being used most effectively – to learn from others, and that any country can learn how to foster and support AI-based startups to build their own AI economy.

Mr. Houlin Zhao, Secretary General of the ITU said, “Continuous AI innovation will be required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The set of Frameworks will help to level the playing field, allowing more governments around the world to learn best practices both to use AI to be more effective with their resources and to help foster economic growth by supporting AI startups within their borders.”

-Ends-

About The International Telecommunication Union

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies – ICTs. Founded in 1865 to facilitate international connectivity in communications networks, ITU allocates global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, develop the technical standards that ensure networks and technologies seamlessly interconnect, and strive to improve access to ICTs to underserved communities worldwide. ITU is committed to connecting all the world's people – wherever they live and whatever their means. Through our work, we protect and support everyone's right to communicate.​