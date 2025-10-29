Dubai, UAE — KROHNE, a global leader in process instrumentation and measurement technology, will showcase its latest sustainable, digital, and AI-driven innovations at ADIPEC 2025, underscoring its role as a trusted partner in advancing industrial efficiency, safety, and decarbonisation across the energy value chain.

Under the theme “Engineering the Future of Sustainable Measurement,” KROHNE’s experts will deliver an expert-led line-up of technical sessions that highlight how advanced measurement, automation, and AI-powered services are enabling smarter, cleaner, and more connected industries across the energy sector and beyond.

Key Technical Sessions at ADIPEC 2025 at Hall 15 Stand 651

Tuesday, 4 November

11:00 AM – Custody Transfer for the Energy Sector of Tomorrow – Siva G

– Siva G 12:00 PM – Smarter Water: From Injection to Produced Water – Haitham Dabash

– Haitham Dabash 2:00 PM – From Pipe to Process: KROHNE’s Coriolis Mass Flowmeter Mastery – Dr. Regilal Gopalan

– Dr. Regilal Gopalan 3:00 PM – Smart Pipelines, Safer Operations – Ashok Masand

Wednesday, 5 November

11:00 AM – KROHNE Solutions: Engineered for Precision in Process & Custody Transfer – Amit Chauhan

– Amit Chauhan 12:00 PM – Innovation with Purpose: Measurement at the Core of a Digitised Energy Industry – Antoon Van Osch

– Antoon Van Osch 2:00 PM – Invisible Threats, Measurable Defenses: Cybersecurity for Connected Operations – Zileyh Shah

– Zileyh Shah 3:00 PM – From Data to Decisions: Fuel Efficiency for Ocean-Going Vessels – Dr. Regilal Gopalan

Thursday, 6 November

12:00 PM – AI-Tuned Precision for Pipeline Performance – Ashok Masand

(Hall 15 Innovation Stage Presentation on Artificial Intelligence)

Empowering Industry Through Collaboration and Digitalisation

At ADIPEC 2025, KROHNE will demonstrate how AI, predictive analytics, and digital twin technologies are transforming industrial operations — enabling customers to make data-driven decisions that drive measurable progress toward net-zero, efficiency, and safety goals.

“Partnership and collaboration are central to progress,” said Jay Gadhavi, General Manager, KROHNE Middle East. “By working closely with regional stakeholders and customers, we are not only advancing industrial performance but also contributing to the sustainable growth of regional economies. ADIPEC provides the ideal platform to co-create solutions that accelerate digital transformation and support the global energy transition.”

“Digitalisation and AI are transforming every sector — from energy and water to shipping and manufacturing,” added Frank Janssens, Managing Director, KROHNE Solutions. “At KROHNE, we are helping industries harness the power of data and intelligent measurement to unlock new levels of reliability, precision, and sustainability.”

Sustainability in Action: Water from Air at ADIPEC

In line with KROHNE’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing), KROHNE is proud to feature a sustainable drinking water station at its stand — powered by Maithri Aquatech’s innovative “Water from Air” technology.

This atmospheric water generator produces clean, mineralised drinking water directly from humidity in the air, reducing plastic waste and supporting circular water use at the exhibition.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Maithri Aquatech for their kind contribution to our Sustainable Innovation Stand,” said Gadhavi. “Together, we’re demonstrating practical sustainability — showing how technology can enable responsible resource use and a healthier planet.”

Visit KROHNE at ADIPEC 2025!

Explore KROHNE’s latest advancements in measurement, automation, and digitalisation, and experience sustainable innovation firsthand at:

Hall 15, Stand 651

ADIPEC 2025 | 3–6 November | Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

ABOUT KROHNE

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly-engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

